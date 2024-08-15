2024 Prep Football Previews: Boone County’s new head coach brings fresh start to program

By Jake Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

After struggling through a 2-8 record last football season, a much-needed fresh start awaits the Boone County Rebels. And with so much changing throughout the entire program, even calling it a fresh start might be an understatement.

On the heels of the Rebels’ worst season since pre-COVID-19, a brand new, overhauled coaching staff was brought in to try to right this ship. One key member of that staff is first-time head coach Daniel Court.

Court boasts quite the record as an assistant coach, most notably his eight years at Highlands where he helped the Bluebirds claim four state titles. He then spent several years as the defensive coordinator at Scott as well as coaching tennis for Boone County.

As for the players, the Rebels don’t return many starters, with only four back on offense coupled with two on defense. One of the returners is senior running back Jayden Jackson.

“He just adds so much dynamic to our offense,” said Court. “We can line him up all over the field and make the defense find him. Having a kid like him and his abilities makes it really easy to coach.”

Jackson played in only six games last season. He had a net total of 128 yards (86 rushing, 42 receiving) and scored twice. But Court considers him the key to this year’s offense, even when he doesn’t have the ball.

“We’re going to put him in positions where the defense has to react to him and hopefully that opens up some other opportunities for some of our other guys.” Court said. “We’re going to be able to spread our offense out.”

Boone County’s offensive line will be anchored by seniors Giovanny Moreno, Nicholas Hightchew and Charles Marshall, who is a three-year starter. Their experience up front will help the first-year starter selected to play quarterback.

On defense, the Rebels have returning middle linebacker Jacob Jonathan, who led the team in tackles last season. In Court’s eyes, a player like him is crucial for a unit returning so few starters.

“He is the keystone to the defense,” said Court. “His IQ for the game alone is special. I’ve been around high school football for 15 years and his knowledge of the offense has been eye-opening.”

But as exciting as a fresh start may be, Court understands that the road ahead won’t be easy for a team that posted just 19 wins in the last 13 years.

“Being a new head coach and figuring that aspect out is going to be part of the challenge,” Court said. But he has a lot of faith in his players after what they’ve shown him in this transition period.

“As we go into the season, I’m feeling very confident in our kids,” said Court. “And at the end of the day, they are the ones out on the field making those plays. What people are going to see is that the kids at Boone County are great football players.”

BOONE COUNTY REBELS

2023 SEASON: 2-8 record, did not qualify for Class 5A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 4 offense, 2 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott.

HEAD COACH: Daniel Court (first season as head coach).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – at Holmes, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 – LLOYD, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 – at Newport, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Lexington Dunbar, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 – DIXIE HEIGHTS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Scott, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – HIGHLANDS, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – at Conner, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – WALTON-VERONA, 7 p.m.