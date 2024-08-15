KDFWR offers Kentuckians plenty of opportunities to connect with the outdoors at Kentucky State Fair

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is offering plenty of opportunities for Kentuckians to connect with the outdoors while visiting the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville now underway this month.

Fairgoers are encouraged to visit Main Street Kentucky in the South Wing of the Kentucky Exposition Center beginning today through August 25 to experience Kentucky Fish and Wildlife through a variety of special programs, educational opportunities and displays.

Department staff will be present each day to help answer questions about fish, wildlife and boating in the Commonwealth. Opportunities offered by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at the state fair include:

• Buy your fishing or hunting license • Join Kentucky Wild • Ask a Game Warden and other Kentucky Fish and Wildlife employees about fish, wildlife or boating • Shop for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife gear • Spin the prize wheel for a chance to win free items

Special programs include (all times Eastern):

Aug. 15: Kentucky Afield Day – Meet host Chad Miles and team – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet the host and producers from the longest continuously running outdoor television show.

Aug. 16: Salato Day – Get your picture with native Kentucky wildlife – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Meet live wildlife — owls, snakes, and more. and get information on the Salato Wildlife Education Center located in Frankfort, Ky.

Aug. 17: John Boel – Meet WAVE 3 News Anchor – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visit with this avid angler and author.

Aug. 18: Military Appreciation Day – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs will be in the booth.

Aug. 19: Get Hooked on Fishing – FINs Day – Noon – 6 p.m. Learn about the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) program that provides anglers with quality fishing opportunities close to home.

Aug. 20: Law Enforcement – K-9 Meet and Greet – 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Meet Game Wardens and K-9s this afternoon. Discover what it means to be part of the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife family by becoming a Game Warden.

Aug. 21: Education and Outreach Day – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Meet educators from across the state to learn about conservation, conservation camp and learning to hunt or fish. Catch our Hook & Cook demo on How to Cook and Fillet Fish on the Main Stage, Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 22: Kentucky Wild Day at the State Fair – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Featuring Mussel Filtration from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. and Avian Biologists 2 – 4 p.m. Join the growing conservation movement and become a member of Kentucky Wild. Join at the fair and receive a complimentary Kentucky Wild poster, while supplies last.

Aug. 23: Nature’s Toolbox – Prescribed Fire Day – Noon – 6 p.m. Talk to Private Lands Biologists and learn how to manage private property for wildlife.

Aug. 24: John Boel – Meet WAVE 3 News Anchor – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Visit with this avid angler and author.

The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife experience opens daily at 10 a.m. (ET) and closes at 8 p.m., with extended hours to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The experience closes at 6 p.m. on the last night of the fair, Sunday, Aug. 25.

For more information about programs and displays offered by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at the state fair, visit fw.ky.gov and enter the words “state fair” in the search box. Please consult the Kentucky State Fair website at kystatefair.org for admission and parking fees, gate hours and other details.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources