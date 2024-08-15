Learning Grove gets prestigious accreditation designation, joins only 1300 child care centers

Learning Grove’s early learning center at RiverCenter has again been recognized as an accredited center through the National Accreditation Commission for Early Care and Education Programs (NAC) is sponsored by the Association for Early Learning Leaders, a national leader among associations serving child care owners, directors, and administrators.



By achieving accreditation Learning Grove at RiverCenter provides a high quality program for children, professional development opportunities for staff, and an environment for children that is conducive to their individual growth and development that exceeds state licensing requirements.

Just 21 child care centers within a 30-mile radius of the 41011 zip code are accredited; four of those are all four of Learning Grove’s Northern Kentucky locations.



“At Learning Grove, we continue to differentiate ourselves as an early childhood education provider in Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati,” said Learning Grove CEO Shannon Starkey-Taylor. “We’ll always strive for excellence and the highest quality care and services to our children, youth, and families.”



The process to submit the application and receive approval takes more than six months, with the center reporting on nearly 100 quality standards in 7 key areas:

• Administration

• Professional Development

• Family Engagement

• Program Health & Safety

• Curriculum

• Interactions Between Teachers & Children

• Classroom Health & Safety



NAC Director of Accreditation Erin Glenn remarked in her notification letter, “This achievement acknowledges that Learning Grove at RiverCenter has met exemplary standards for a program providing early care and education for young children. It is one of many steps toward excellence. The Commission made particular note of strengths in warm and responsive teacher-child interactions.”



The accreditation adds another layer of quality assurance alongside the center’s 5 STAR rating through Kentucky’s STARS for Kids Now assessment protocols.



“Operating a high quality child care and early learning environment goes far above and beyond ‘daycare,’” added Starkey-Taylor. “Learning Grove is here for the long run, and weaving in these credentials that reflect our commitment to quality is a no-brainer for us.”



Learning Grove’s RiverCenter Early Learning Center is located at the Covington Central Riverfront development site, and serves nearly 100 children ranging in age from 6 weeks to 5 years old, more than half of whom live in low-income households, and has been operating in Covington since 1995.



About Learning Grove: Learning Grove develops and supports innovative quality learning experiences that empower children, youth, and families across diverse communities. Learning Grove envisions a world where all children and youth reach their full potential, and all families thrive.

Learn more at www.learning-grove.org.