2024 Prep Football Previews: Dixie Heights defensive unit needs to complement offense this season

By Jake Dickman

NKyTribune sports reporter

With double-threat senior quarterback Armani Gregg among six starters returning on offense, Dixie Heights expects to move the ball like last season when the Colonels averaged 358 yards per game.

The big question is how will the defensive unit do? Last season, Dixie Heights gave up 30 points or more in five losses and ended up with a 5-7 record. The top four tacklers on that team graduated, but that doesn’t seem to affect head coach Patrick Burke’s outlook.

“Our team is looking forward to the start of the 2024 season,” Burke said. “Our guys are ready to attack the season with great effort, attitude and discipline.”

The top returning tacklers on Burke’s roster are defensive backs Brayden Brzygot and Max Neal and defensive end Dominic Storer. Up front, the Colonels have senior Carsan Hehman, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound tackle, returning along with Storer.

“We are looking forward to Dominic having a big season for us on the D-line,” Burke said. “Dom is a strong, physical, athletic defensive end who will stop the run and be a relentless pass rusher.”

Dixie Heights’ schedule is the same as last year. That team got off to a 1-3 start with losses by one point to Beechwood (49-48) and seven points to Covington Catholic (31-24).

The Colonels went 4-4 after that, but they gave up 51, 53 and 40 points in three of the final four losses. With returning seniors Storer and Hehman to lead the way, the coach expects this year’s defensive unit to show some improvement.

“Those guys are battle-tested guys,” Burke said. “And having those guys together on defense allows us to solidify the interior while being solid on the back end.”

The Colonels’ offensive standout last season was Gregg, who passed for 1,776 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 878 yards and 12 TDs.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior received a scholarship offer from Thomas More University over the summer and expects to attract more recruiting attention.

“We have one of the best players in all of Northern Kentucky on our team with Armani Gregg,” said Burke. “The kid is phenomenal, versatile and he can play multiple positions. He’s a top-notch player.”

The other veteran in the backfield is senior running back David Anderson. He rushed for 857 yards and 11 touchdowns last season when the Colonels won a playoff game in their first season as a Class 5A team.

“They’re pivotal pieces to what we do,” Burke said of Gregg and Anderson. “They’re great athletes, great leaders and relentless competitors.”

Hehman and Storer are listed as the only returning starters on the Dixie Heights offensive line. Nolan Goetz, senior wide receiver, had 14 catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns last season.

DIXIE HEIGHTS COLONELS

2023 SEASON: 5-7 record, lost in second round of Class 5A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 5 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 5A, District 6 with Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Highlands, Scott.

HEAD COACH: Patrick Burke (8-15 in two seasons at Dixie Heights, 38-44 in seven seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – SIMON KENTON, 7 p.m.

Aug. 30 – HUGHES (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – COVINGTON CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Boone County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – CONNER, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – at Scott, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – COOPER, 7 p.m.

NOV. 1 – at Ryle, 7 p.m.