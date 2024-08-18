Inspection of Roebling Suspension Bridge to begin Monday, last two weeks; intermittent closings expected

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office is warning motorists of a routine bridge inspection scheduled to take place on the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge during the weeks of Aug. 19 and 26.

The Non-Redundant Steel Tension Member (NSTM) inspection is a close-up, hands-on examination of the bridge’s critical members. In the past, the Roebling Suspension Bridge would undergo this routine inspection every two years, with the most recent NSTM inspection being August 2022. Moving forward, this type of bridge inspection will be required every 12-months.

The inspection will require single lane closures on the bridge, with traffic being directed by flaggers. There are no specific time restrictions for these lane closures. The inspection may require a temporary sidewalk closure. One sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians at all times.

Additionally, the bridge will need to be fully closed for brief periods of approximately one hour to allow for the staging of inspection equipment onto the sidewalks. These full closures will be minimized to reduce the impact on traffic and are necessary to ensure the thorough and safe inspection of the bridge.

The inspection is being performed by AECOM. Weather permitting, the overall project has an expected completion date of Friday, Aug. 30.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

