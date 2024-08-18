Even with potential lure of Washington, Andy Beshear staying in his Kentucky home

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Although he was one of about a half-dozen people under consideration for Vice President after Kamala Harris became the presumptive Democratic Presidential nominee, Gov. Andy Beshear says he is not interested in heading to Washington.

Kentucky Today asked the Governor about his interest in becoming a potential Cabinet secretary in the Harris Administration should she defeat Donald Trump in November, even though he didn’t make the final cut in the “Veep Stakes.”

“That was three weeks where Kentucky was recognized with hundreds of millions of dollars in coverage,” he said. “I hope I did us proud, that was my goal the whole time, to make sure people were looking up to Kentucky and not down at us, like they’ve done for far too long.”

Beshear says he can’t remember a time when Kentucky was going through this process, “So it was pretty neat to see Kentucky written about with all those other states.”

However, the Governor said a recent tour of areas affected by the 2022 flooding helped make up his mind on the issue.

“I don’t intend to accept any position in Washington, D.C. This is where I’m supposed to be. I had this moment in Eastern Kentucky where I knew that in my heart, and knew in my soul, and I’m looking forward to finishing these next three and a half years to rebuilding, and more than that, revitalizing.”

“All these jobs that are coming in, and hundreds of millions of dollars in coverage of this all over the world, has introduced a lot of people to Kentucky. A lot of potential employers that might not have even given us a first, second or third look. So, I’m excited about hopefully what this does for all of us moving forward and I’m excited I get to continue here.”

Beshear concluded by saying, “My kids are happy, my family is happy, the state has wrapped its arms around us. I can’t thank the city of Frankfort enough for letting my kids lives be as normal as you can ask for. I’m very happy to continue as Governor for the next three and a half years.”