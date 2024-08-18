KY Department of Agriculture’s Ag Tag program sets record with more than $930,000 in donations for 2024

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) has announced a record-breaking $931,201.81 was donated to its Ag Tag Program in 2024, exceeding last year’s total by nearly $200,000.

“2024 was a tremendous year, one that wouldn’t have been possible without the wonderful support from our Kentucky farmers,” said Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell. “Through the years, the Ag Tag Program has succeeded in providing much-needed funding for promoting agriculture and educating Kentucky’s youth on the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives. Your generosity will help ensure Kentucky agriculture has a bright future.”

The voluntary donations are divided equally among Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and KDA. This year, each group will receive $310,400.60. Since 2016, Kentucky FFA and Kentucky 4-H have received, collectively, nearly $3.5 million from donations made by ag producers renewing their vehicles each year.

Half of the 4-H and FFA donations are returned to local councils and chapters, meaning leaders in the donating community can use those funds to cover the cost of 4-H and FFA camp and other leadership programs for youth. County 4-H councils regularly use Ag Tag dollars to provide 4-H camp scholarships and travel for life-changing, educational experiences to enable local 4-H youth to grow as leaders and engaged citizens. FFA chapters were free to use the money to meet the greatest needs in their community, such as FFA jackets for students in need or helping cover travel costs to leadership events.

The KDA uses its share of the Ag Tag funds for various programs such as the Ag Athlete of the Year awards, the Kentucky Leopold Conservation Award, Kentucky Women in Agriculture, and the University of Kentucky Grain and Forage Center of Excellence.

“The Ag Tag program has become so impactful for the Kentucky FFA Foundation and the more than 175 FFA Chapters across Kentucky,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “Continuing to see growth over a decade in is a testament to the impact these donations have in the lives of FFA members and our communities. Local FFA chapters can determine the greatest need for these funds, putting the decision making in the hands of the folks who know best. Kentucky FFA uses our funds for grants for schools, scholarships to travel to National FFA Convention for those representing Kentucky on the National Stage, our exhibits at State Fair and so much more.”

“The Kentucky 4-H Foundation and the Kentucky 4-H Program are truly thankful to those individuals that donate the $10 toward the Ag Tag Program,” said Melissa Miller, executive director of the Kentucky 4-H Foundation. “Through these funds we can support 4-H youth thriving in all 120 of our counties. Thank you to Commissioner Jonathan Shell for supporting the youth of Kentucky.”

Kentucky motorists who buy or renew farm vehicle license plates, or “ag tags,” may make a voluntary donation of up to $10 to the Ag Tag Fund. Half of the 4-H and FFA funds go back to the county where the tag is purchased, where both organizations use the funds to support local programming, awards, and scholarships.

Kentucky Department of Agriculture