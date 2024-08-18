U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s South Summit featured local, national leaders

The U.S. Global Leadership Coalition (USGLC) hosted local and national leaders for its second annual South Summit in Louisville.

The event, with support from South Initiative Chair Coca-Cola, brought 150 local business, veteran, and community leaders and an online audience of 50,000 together for a critical discussion on the importance of diplomacy, development, and democracy and why it matters to the national and economic security of communities, families, and businesses across Kentucky and the South.

The South is the fastest growing region of the United States, and this growth has bought an influx of international investment and expanded export markets for companies in states like Kentucky, where nearly one in five jobs are supported by international trade.



The program featured Sen. Mitch McConnell, Ashli Watts, President & CEO of the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Denise Sears, President & CEO of SOS International, CNN’s Scott Jennings, Lt. General Lawrence D. Nicholson, USCM (Ret.), and Nick D’Andrea, Head of State Public Affairs of UPS.



Kentucky has recently grown its share of global exports, exporting $40.2 billion in goods to foreign markets in 2023, a 17% increase compared to 2022, largely on the strength of its transportation equipment and chemical industries.

Exports of Kentucky’s renowned livestock and world-famous bourbon distilleries generate millions of dollars in profits and thousands of jobs. In Kentucky, 483,700 jobs are supported by trade, representing 18.8% of all jobs in the state underscoring how America’s investments in diplomacy and development benefit Kentucky locally.



For more and to see the full program: https://www.usglc.org/south-initiative/.



“Kentucky’s export economy is a consequential, yet often overlooked, product of American leadership,” said McConnell. “Without access to global markets and freedom of navigation of strategic sea lanes and trade routes, all of which are underpinned by an American-led order, our economy would grind to a halt. Today we face down adversaries determined to undermine this order and rewrite the rules that have guaranteed our peace, prosperity, and security since the end of World War II. For our global economy to remain an engine of wealth for millions of Americans, we must show our adversaries we’re serious about defending our interests. We must back American strength with credible hard power.”