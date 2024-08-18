Positive Parenting: Some tips to help kids return to school with positivity, enthusiasm

By Clarissa Mobley

FaceIt Movement/Kosair Charities

The end of summer signals the start of a new school year, a time filled with fresh opportunities, new friendships, and exciting learning adventures.

Preparing your family for this transition can be a joyful and rewarding experience.

Check out some encouraging tips to help you and your children navigate the return to school with positivity and enthusiasm:



1. Foster a growth mindset

Encourage your children to adopt a growth mindset, emphasizing that learning is a journey filled with opportunities for growth. Discuss goals for the school year, both academic and personal, and celebrate the progress they make along the way. Praise effort, resilience, and creativity rather than focusing solely on results. This approach builds confidence and encourages children to embrace challenges as chances to learn and grow.

2. Relax and take a deep breath

The first week of school can be busy and stressful. Relax, take a deep breath, and don’t plan too many activities as your family gets into a new routine. Keeping spirits high and stress low can help your child associate the start of school with a positive tone and can make the week feel special. Consider ending the first week with a family dinner where everyone shares their experiences, highlights, and feelings about the day. This can become a cherished family tradition that everyone looks forward to each year.

3. Encourage friendships

Help your child reconnect with old friends and make new ones by organizing playdates or gatherings before school starts. This helps ease social anxiety and provides a sense of community as they return to school. It also provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents. Encourage your child to join clubs or extracurricular activities that interest them. This not only helps them build community, but also allows them to explore their passions and develop new skills.

The new school year is a wonderful opportunity for growth, exploration, and connection. By embracing the transition with positivity and a few creative strategies, you can help your child — and yourself — welcome this season with open arms and a joyful heart.

Remember, your enthusiasm and support are the best tools for ensuring a successful and happy school year.

Clarissa Mobley writes about Positive Parenting for the FaceIt movement, founded by Kosair Charities to end child abuse.