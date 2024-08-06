2024 Prep Football Previews: Ludlow’s returning starters want to build on last season’s success.

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

The 2023 Ludlow Panthers ended a 48-year district championship drought and this season’s team expects to be a playoff contender once again as numerous skill position players return.

Back for head coach Woody McMillen’s Panthers will be Class 1A, District 4 Player of the Year Dameyn Anness for his junior season at running back as well as seniors Carson Evans, Matt Brock, Spence Brandenburg and Aiden Smith-Baxley, junior Jackson Mays and sophomore Ben Griffiths to lead the way.

Ludlow will look to improve upon a historic season that saw the Panthers get revenge on the Newport Wildcats in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs with a 28-6 victory to earn a spot in the region finals. The Panthers had previously lost to Newport 16-14 to start the regular season with a 1-3 record.

It was then that something finally clicked and what could have faded away as an abysmal season turned into a magical ride. Ludlow reeled off seven wins in its next eight games, including a 5-1 end to the regular season, for the school’s first district title since 1975.

“I was very proud of the 2023 Ludlow Panther squad,” said McMillen, who is in his second season at the helm of his alma mater. “We are excited to have the chance to defend our district title and build on last year’s success. Our team had a nice blend of senior leadership and young talent. Our defense was aggressive and flew to the ball and played complimentary football with a balanced running attack.”

That balanced running attack featured Anness, who carried the ball 181 times for 1,251 yards and 13 touchdowns in his sophomore campaign. He’s also the team’s top returning pass receiver with 22 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Back to take most of the snaps at quarterback will be Mays, who threw for 1,264 yards and 13 touchdowns. When he isn’t lined up under center, Panther fans can expect to see freshman Miller Reed taking the snaps.

“Reed has a ton of football ability and athleticism,” said coach McMillen. “Which should pay dividends on both sides of the ball in his first high school season as he should see significant playing time.”

Also returning on offense will be Smith-Baxley and Brandenburg, who had combined totals of 608 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

With the loss of 14 seniors from last year’s squad, McMillan credits his middle school program for filling vacancies and providing depth for the varsity team.

“We are excited to have senior Keedon Moore (WR/DB) back after a lengthy recovery from an injury,” McMillen said. “Senior Landen Meyer (OL/DL) came to Ludlow last year and will help anchor our OL and DL. Younger players expected to make contributions on Friday nights include Griffiths (OL/LB) and Reed (QB/DB).

The Panthers had a balanced attack last year, but fans should see more rushing than passing this season with the talent McMillen has at his disposal.

Defensively, Ludlow returns seven starters including six of its top seven tacklers. Brandenburg led the way with 111 tackles (40 solo and 71 assisted), including four tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

Anness was next in line with 99 tackles (44 solo, 55 assisted) as well as three sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He also scored on a fumble recovery and interception return.

When the Panthers line up on defense for the first time this season, fans will see a 4-2 base defense McMillen loves to run and allowed just 16 points per game last season.

“I feel like our program’s culture is in a very good place right now,” said McMillen. “We had a good offseason, spring and early summer. The kids work hard in the weight room and our practices are competitive. Ludlow is a special place.”

Anyone from a small town in Kentucky can appreciate the fan support that the Panthers receive on a daily basis from the locals in Ludlow.

“Our community is very supportive of our program, and we are extremely grateful,” McMillen said. “Our faculty, staff, and administrators were extremely supportive of our kids during last year’s run. The fans and student body make James Rigney Memorial Stadium one of the most special places to play in Kentucky on Friday night. “

LUDLOW PANTHERS

2023 SEASON: 8-5 record, lost in third round of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 4 offense, 7 defense.

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 4 with Brossart, Holy Cross, Trimble County.

HEAD COACH: Woody McMillen (8-5 in one season at Ludlow, 28-39 in five seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – at Lockland (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sept. 6 – at Lexington Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 – DAYTON, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 – at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 – BELLEVUE, 7 p.m.

Oct. 10 – TRIMBLE COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – at Brossart, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – vs. Holy Cross at Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – PARIS, 7 p.m.