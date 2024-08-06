MAMMOTH Music and Arts festival set to debut in Newport September 29

Staff report

A new music festival featuring 13 bands, local food and drink vendors, a bourbon-themed experience and more will make its debut in Newport this fall.

MAMMOTH Music and Arts Festival will kick off in Newport September 29, celebrating the region’s music, art and culture. The festival will be free and open to the public, made possible by community support. The festival will run from 1 to 8 p.m. The event will then continue with an After Fest at select local businesses from 8 to 11 p.m.

MAMMOTH festival will be held on 6th Street, between Monmouth and Saratoga Streets, featuring an area lined with stages, local food and beverage vendors, a Bourbon Experience presented by New Riff Distilling, art vendors, and street performers.

Get your groove on with diverse musical performances across various genres and exhibitions featuring talented local artists. The musical lineup includes everything from Funk to Punk, Hip Hop, Rock, Country, Bluegrass and DJ’s.

In addition to the musical and artistic offerings, a handful of interactive activities will be available, including a trip down memory lane for the punk rock scene connected with Newport with “The Jockey Club” – a punk rock experience. Festival-goers can also look forward to a wide-range of food and beverage options from local restaurants, breweries and distilleries.

Presenting sponsors, including New Riff, Devou Good Foundation, Hub + Weber, Southgate House Revival, The Think Shop, Newport Foundation and others throughout the city, are the backbone of this free event. Their support makes this celebration of music and art possible.

“Supporting and participating in the inaugural Mammoth Music Festival is a natural extension of our commitment to the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati community,” said New Riff CEO Hannah Lowen.

“By partnering on this event, we are not only showcasing our exceptional spirits but also reinforcing our bond with the community that has supported us from the beginning. Newport is the heart of our operations, and events like these help us give back and celebrate the creativity that makes our community so unique.”

“Our music and art is the heart of our community,” said Rebekah Gensler, from the Devou Good Foundation. “Devou Good Foundation is happy to be a partner and help bring the Mammoth Music and Arts Festival to Newport. Also, it sounds like a really fun time.”

For sponsorship opportunities and additional information about the festival and its schedule, please visit mammothnewport.com.

MAMMOTH Music and Art Festival

Mammoth Newport