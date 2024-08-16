2024 Prep Football Previews: Newport’s returning players give new coach reason to be excited

By Chad Hensley

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Newport Wildcats are on the prowl and ready to pounce on their competition now that their stadium is ready for home games and with the return of numerous skill position players from an 8-4 season in 2023.

The football program at Newport is about as battle tested as any in the area. The Wildcats played all their games on the road the last two seasons while their stadium was being reconstructed and the school hired four head coaches in the last five seasons.

At the helm of the Wildcats for the 2024 season will be Newport alum Paul Wiggins, Jr., who is no stranger to the coaching ranks in Northern Kentucky. He spent the last 10 seasons in charge of the Brossart team and won more games than any of his predecessors there.

“It is very exciting to be coming home,” Wiggins said upon his hiring in mid-June. “God’s plan for everyone is always different. I was going to help out former (Newport) head coach Ryan Hahn this season, so now to be able to serve as head coach is great.”

With six starters returning on both offense and defense, Wiggins said he was “very excited with the opportunities and possibilities” when he began working with Newport’s returning players who helped carry last year’s team to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Leading the way for the Wildcats once again will be senior quarterback Kyle Lee, who will be in his third season running the offense. He has a career passing total of 4,262 yards with 24 interceptions and 39 touchdowns.

Last season, Lee threw for 2,534 yards and 24 touchdowns and carried the ball into the end zone 10 times. The new head coach said he’s a “solid on-field leader.”

“The team graduated some key players, but we have a solid core of returning players that bring experience to a young team,” said Wiggins. “The team continuity will determine its success for the 2024 Wildcats.”

Looking to aid in the team continuity is a group of returning juniors that includes Ayden Stachel, Kayveion Sharp, Keegan Farrell, Kendall Buck-Barber, Bryan Hodge and Carvonta Roper. They will all likely be playing on both sides of the ball.

As a running back, Stachel will see the bulk of the carries this year after touching the ball 41 times for 196 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. He was also a big presence on defense with his 56 tackles (38 solo and 18 assisted) ranking third on the team.

“Aiden Stachel is a strong defensive presence and hard-noised player,” said Wiggins. Buck-Barber was another defensive standout last season when he made 54 tackles and seven pass interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown.

One of the team’s few seniors is Jaylen Hartness, who brings experience to the offensive line, along with Hodge.

Sharp could be Lee’s top target after getting 380 yards on 27 receptions and three touchdowns as a sophomore. Farrell was not far behind him with 23 receptions netting 288 yards and five TDs.

With the reconstruction of Newport Stadium at a point where four home games will be played this season, Wiggins expects that to help bring excitement to the program.

“I know the players, the fans, the school district and the community are anxious to get back to the stadium,” Wiggins said in June. “We are now about getting to the work of carrying our success to the new stadium and to beyond just the home games.”

NEWPORT WILDCATS

2023 SEASON: 8-4 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.

STARTERS RETURNING: 6 offense, 6 defense

DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 3 with Beechwood, Holy Cross, Lloyd.

HEAD COACH: Paul Wiggins Jr. (first season at Newport, 67-43 in 10 seasons overall).

2024 SCHEDULE

Aug. 23 – at Carroll County, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 – at Holmes, 7 p.m.

Sept. 13 – BOONE COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20 – at Ludlow, 7 p.m.

Oct. 4 – at Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 – at Bellevue, 7 p.m.

Oct. 25 – DAYTON, 7 p.m.

Nov. 1 – HOLY CROSS, 7 p.m.