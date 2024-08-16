Kenton County commits site development funds for Elsmere manufacturing project

The Kenton County Fiscal Court approved a proposal to utilize a portion of its $13 million site development fund for a new manufacturing project in Elsmere.

The $669,000 allocation will go toward new power transmission lines for a facility located at the intersection of Hapeville and Garvey roads in Elsmere.

“We’ve worked to ensure our site development dollars are being deployed in a fiscally responsible way, with the projects we back meeting our economic development goals and producing a high return on investment for our community,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said.

“This project meets both those criteria since recruiting more manufacturing jobs to Kenton County is a priority. The jobs this project will only pay good wages and offer long-term stability for our residents.”

Sen. Chris McDaniel (R- Ryland Heights) secured Kenton County’s $13 million site development fund, which is administered by the Northern Kentucky Port Authority.

“I’m proud to continue to work with the Kenton County Fiscal Court and local governments like Elsmere to continue the unprecedented momentum that is ongoing in our county,” Sen. McDaniel said. “Continuing to upgrade infrastructure like this will pay dividends for generations to come.”

This is the third time Kenton County used the fund to boost local economic development.

In 2023, portions of the fund benefitted:

• The purchase of the former Sims Furniture Building in Covington to be transformed into SparkHaus, an entrepreneurial center where Northern Kentucky’s startup ecosystem will be given the tools to ignite.



• Storm sewer upgrades to support the redevelopment of the former Drawbridge Hotel and Convention Center property located in Fort Mitchell. These improvements will benefit the project and the broader Fort Mitchell community.

The Cincinnati region has a strong history of manufacturing, with jobs in this sector often earning nearly 1.5 times the region’s average median wage, according to BE NKY Growth Partnership, Northern Kentucky’s economic development organization.

Kenton County Administration