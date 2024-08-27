Academy of Heritage trades receives grant to repair roof, rafters at historic Madison Avenue property

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades has been awarded a $9,250 grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The contribution will be used to replace the roof and rafters at 1515 Madison Ave., a historic building in Covington which serves as the Academy’s real-life learning lab.

The grant is part of the National Trust’s commitment to preserving America’s historic places, while also ensuring that these sites continue to serve communities in meaningful ways. The funds will be specifically allocated to restore the structural integrity of the roof and rafters, an essential step in preserving the building’s historical significance and ensuring the safety of the students and instructors who rely on it for hands-on learning.

The Covington Academy of Heritage Trades is dedicated to teaching traditional building and preservation trades, ensuring that the skills necessary to maintain our region’s historic structures are passed down to future generations. The restoration of 1515 Madison Ave. will allow the Academy to continue its mission of providing a real-world learning environment where students can gain practical experience in historic preservation.

“We are incredibly grateful to the National Trust for Historic Preservation for their support,” said Brian Miller, president of the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades and executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “This grant will not only help us preserve a critical piece of Covington’s history but also empower our students with the skills they need to protect and restore historic buildings across our community.”

The roof replacement project is expected to begin in the fall, with completion anticipated by the end of the year. Once the project is finished, the building will continue to serve as the academy’s educational hub.

For more information about the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades and its programs, please visit www.HeritageTradesAcademy.com.

Covington Academy of Heritage Trades