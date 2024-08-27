New school year set to start at Zembrodt Education Center — Elevate Job Training, Career Exploration

The largest incoming class of students is expected when The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center opens its doors for classes Wednesday, September 4, and Thursday, September 5.

The Elevate Job Training classes will commence Wednesday, September 4th and Career Exploration classes start a day later – Thursday, September 5.

Both classes will start at 1 p.m.

The Tony and Gerry Zembrodt Education Center, which opened March 11, 2020, was created to give people with intellectual and developmental differences (I/DD) opportunities to reach their highest potential educationally, socially, and vocationally.

The ZEC offers unique educational opportunities that are non-existent in typical schools of learning.

“ZEC fosters self-confidence, creativity, job training and placement, social connections and a spirit of belonging,” said Katherine Lanham, Education Administrator and Transition Coordinator for The ZEC.

“We teach students communication and life skills to enhance their future,” Lanham continued. “Our programs strive to connect people with and without differences to share common interests, create opportunities for participants to increase social skills in a safe, comfortable environment, and teach techniques to build self-confidence and assist them in transitioning from high school to the work force.”

The Elevate Job Training Program:

Students in their third year of high school can participate in the Elevate Job Training course. Students receive innovative, interactive instruction to build the skills necessary to succeed in work and life. The program focuses on workplace and readiness training, self-advocacy and post-secondary opportunities.

Topics Covered:

Following Directions

Demonstrating enthusiasm

Problem-Solving

Taking initiative

The Career Exploration Program:

The Career Exploration Program is a high school transition class that gives students the opportunity to explore varied work experiences in their community. Students practice job-specific tasks, helping them identify their career likes and dislikes and discover their abilities and strengths. The program focuses on job exploration counseling and work-based learning experiences.

Both classes run for two hours – 1-3 pm.

The ZEC has five instructors for their classes this semester.

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially and vocationally.

