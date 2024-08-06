Accidents caused by running red lights are a major problem, Kentucky had more than 3,900 in 2023

Whether it’s due to impatience, a “me first” attitude, aggressiveness or distraction, drivers running red lights cause more than 1,000 fatalities every year―putting not only their own lives at risk but the lives of other road users as well. National Stop on Red Week is Aug. 4-10 and AAA is taking the opportunity to remind drivers that ignoring traffic signals can have dire consequences.

“Drivers who make the choice to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless decision that puts others in danger,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “It’s critical that all road users understand this increased risk and adjust their own behaviors accordingly. While you can’t control the bad driving habits of others, there are precautions you can take to minimize your own risk.”

According to a study released in 2019 by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, red-light running fatalities had reached a 10-year high of 939 lives lost in 2017. With fewer road users, those numbers dipped slightly during the height of the pandemic but began to climb again in recent years.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reports that 1,149 people were killed and more than 100,000 injured in crashes that involved red-light running in 2022. The number of fatalities represents a nearly 4% increase over the prior year and a greater than 22% jump compared to 2017 numbers. At least half of those killed were the driver’s passengers, pedestrians, bicyclists or people in other vehicles.

Among drivers involved in fatal, red-light-running, multiple-vehicle crashes in 2022, the red-light runners were more likely than other drivers to be male, to be younger and to have prior crashes or alcohol-impaired driving convictions, according to IIHS. They were also more likely to be speeding or alcohol-impaired at the time of the crash and less likely to have a valid driver’s license.

Red-light running in Kentucky

Kentucky State Police data compiled from collision reports submitted by Kentucky law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth show that in 2023, there were 3,914 crashes due to a driver’s disregard of a traffic control, resulting in 46 fatalities and 2,194 injuries.

The data shows that red-light running crashes represented about 2.8% of all crashes, but nearly 5.5% of the total fatalities last year. By comparison, crashes with alcohol involvement reportedly made up about 2.7% of all crashes and about 15% of the total fatalities.

Curbing red-light running

The latest AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index suggests drivers may acknowledge the risks of red-light running, but simply believe their bad driving behavior won’t catch up to them. While over 83% of those surveyed believe red-light running is extremely or very dangerous, 25% of respondents admitted to running a red light in the past 30 days.

AAA believes enforcement is the best way to get drivers to comply with any law, but it is impossible for police to be at every intersection. Communities are looking to other measures to fill that void.

Studies have shown that increasing yellow light timing to values recommended by the Institute of Transportation Engineers can significantly decrease the frequency of red light violations and reduce the risk of crashes, according to IIHS. But adjusting yellow signal time alone may not be enough to significantly reduce red-light running crashes.

An IIHS study conducted in Philadelphia found that while the longer yellow reduced red light violations by 36%, adding camera enforcement further cut red light running by an additional 96%.

IIHS research has shown that cameras reduce the fatal red-light running crash rate of large cities by 21% and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14%. Well-publicized camera programs can discourage would-be violators who may be less willing to risk a citation than they were to risk a life.

AAA, IIHS and other traffic safety advocates have developed an automated enforcement program checklist for communities to follow when implementing a camera program. Among the recommendations are that camera programs be utilized as one component of a more comprehensive traffic safety program and that they target roadways with a demonstrated pattern of violations or crashes.

It’s also recommended that drivers be notified of camera use through signage, education and other methods. Cameras should be calibrated regularly and only operated under direct supervision of law enforcement personnel. As with all traffic safety programs, results should be evaluated periodically to ensure safety benefits are being realized.

Reducing risks from red-light runners

With the number of red-light running crashes continuing to climb, AAA offers these tips for avoiding crashes caused by running red lights:

• Limit distractions. AAA Foundation research finds that distraction from activities such as hands-free texting or dialing while sitting at a red light, can linger with a driver for up to 27 seconds afterward. • Drive defensively. Before you advance through an intersection after the light has turned green, take a moment to look both ways and then proceed. Don’t assume all cross traffic has obeyed the red light. • Prepare to stop. Lift your foot off the accelerator and “cover the brake” when preparing to enter any intersection by positioning your right foot just above the brake pedal, without touching it. • Use good judgment. Monitor “stale” green lights―those that have been green a long time―as you approach the intersection. They are more likely to turn yellow by the time you arrive at the intersection, so anticipate the need to make a safe stop. • Tap the brake. Tap your brakes a couple of times before fully applying them to slow down. This will help catch the attention of drivers behind you who may be inattentive or distracted.

Pedestrians and cyclists should also stay safe when traveling near intersections. AAA recommends the following:

• Wait. Give yourself a few seconds to make sure all cars have come to a complete stop before moving through the intersection. Look for turning traffic that may be less likely to see you. • Stay alert and listen. Don’t take chances and don’t wear headphones. Watch what is going on and give your full attention to the environment around you. • Be visible. Stay in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street. • Make eye contact. Look at drivers in stopped vehicles to ensure they see you before crossing the road in front of them.

AAA Blue Grass