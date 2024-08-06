CSC to celebrate survivorship during NKY Backyard Bash Aug. 10 at St. Elizabeth Cancer Center

On Saturday, August 10, Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CSC), a local affiliate of the world’s largest network of professionally-led cancer support, will be hosting its final of three free and open-to-the-public community events this summer to celebrate cancer survivors and their loved ones.

All are invited to CSC’s Northern Kentucky Backyard Bash: Wild West Edition which will feature fun for the whole family, including a “Taste of CSC” with vignettes of programs like yoga, country line dancing, and smoothie demos, face painting, western theme games and crafts, pizza, photo booth, giveaways, community resources, and more – all at no charge. The festivities will be held in the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center, located at 1 Medical Village Dr. in Edgewood, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“We’re excited to bring together the community in and around the Northern Kentucky area for our wild west themed Backyard Bash,” says Kelly Shoen, CSC’s Executive Director. “Cancer can be overwhelming and stressful for individuals and their families. Our hope is that we can provide families in our community the opportunity to connect and make memories together. Because community is stronger than cancer.”

CSC has been enhancing the lives of people in the local community and providing free support and services to improve quality of life and survivorship for individuals with cancer and their families for more than 30 years. Along with social activities like the Backyard Bash, CSC delivers over 150 high-quality programs like support and connection groups, healthy lifestyle classes, education sessions, and countless resources.

CSC’s family friendly Summer of Survivorship programs are free and open to the public through the generosity of partners including St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Charles H Dater Foundation, Elsa Heisel Sule Charitable Foundation, Jack J. Smith Charitable Trust, PNC Charitable Trust, and The Motz Group.

Learn more about the Northern Kentucky Backyard Bash and CSC’s mission to ensure no one faces cancer alone at MyCancerSupportCommunity.org.

Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky