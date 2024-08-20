August is National Immunization Awareness Month; KY Voices for Health says get immunized

Kentucky Voices for Health remind that National Immunization Awareness Month takes place each August to empower families so they can stay prepared for the surge in illnesses and infections that fall’s cooler weather inevitably brings. KVH encourages people of all ages to protect themselves against vaccine-preventable disease.

Kentucky’s Department of Public Health has been tracking a significant spike in pertussis cases for 2024. Pertussis, also known as Whooping Cough, was one of the most common and contagious respiratory illnesses of the 20th century. The introduction of a vaccine (usually administered in combination with vaccines for diphtheria and tetanus) reduced cases by over 75%… to the point that many younger Americans have simply never encountered it. But the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many families’ wellness visits and immunization schedules, and in that gap, Kentucky is seeing the return of potentially deadly diseases once considered an afterthought.

This back-to-school season, says KVH, make sure your family has the tools they need to succeed this fall with recommended immunizations. Diseases like pertussis are preventable. Staying protected with vaccines like DTaP or Tdap is important for children and adults. For children, the CDC recommends four doses by 15 months, followed by a dose at about age 11 or 12. For adults, the CDC-recommended schedule is a dose every 10 years, however, please keep in mind that efficacy begins to wane after 2-years, and significantly drops after 4-years. This is why sometimes a doctor will recommend an updated booster at the time of an incident (like cutting your foot in a creek or river) where exposure is likely even though you are still within that 10-year threshold. There are other special circumstances for more regular Tdap boosters, for instance, each pregnancy it is recommended to get an updated shot, regardless of how close together one single person’s pregnancies may be.

It’s up to all of us to create community immunity for the next generation. And it’s important to talk directly with healthcare providers with your questions and to schedule an appointment that best fits your schedule.

Not sure where to find a provider near you? Call the Kentucky Infectious Disease & Vaccine Call Center at 855.598.2246 for assistance today.