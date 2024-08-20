Hoxworth Blood Center offers ‘giveback experiences’ to entice you to give blood

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is turning up the heat this August with a series of exciting community giveback experiences that will have you rolling up your sleeves for a good cause. The purpose, of course, is to keep the available blood inventory in good supply, in the face of a national blood shortage.

1. Real Blood Drive Competition: August 1-31

The friendly rivalry between FC Cincinnati and the Columbus Crew is back, and this year, it’s blood-deep! Throughout August, fans of both teams are encouraged to donate blood. Show your support for FC Cincinnati and receive an exclusive “I Bleed Orange and Blue” T-shirt—while supplies last – when you donate at any of Hoxworth’s seven Neighborhood Donor Centers or select mobile blood drives. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this epic face-off Learn more at hoxworth.org/fcc.



2. FC Cincinnati Blood Drive at TQL Stadium: August 23

Calling all soccer fans. Join us at TQL Stadium for a special FC Cincinnati Blood Drive. Every donor will walk away with a limited-edition FC Cincinnati T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a pair of tickets to an upcoming game AND a signed jersey kit. This is your opportunity to score big for your community—sign up now at hoxworth.org/fcc.



3. Montgomery Inn – The Boathouse Blood Drive: August 27 & 28

For the foodies out there, Hoxworth is teaming up with Montgomery Inn to offer an unforgettable donation experience. Our fleet of mobile buses will be parked outside the iconic Boathouse, ready to welcome donors. Every participant will receive a FREE box lunch, a $10 Montgomery Inn gift card, a bottle of barbecue sauce, and the last chance to grab our 2024 Cincinnati Favorites T-shirt. Secure your spot today at hoxworth.org/cincinnati-favorites.



4. WEBN Fireworks Virtual Blood Drive: August 29, 30 & 31

Get a head start on the Labor Day weekend festivities by donating at any of Hoxworth’s seven centers during our WEBN Fireworks Virtual Blood Drive. Be the first to snag the brand-new 2024 WEBN Fireworks T-shirt while supplies last and enter to win VIP Front Row tickets to the famous Labor Day fireworks show. Book your appointment at hoxworth.org/webn.



5. Labor Day Donations: September 2

Hoxworth’s Neighborhood Donor Centers will be open on Labor Day. As a token of our appreciation, all donors will receive double reward points, which can be redeemed at over 75 national brands, including Amazon, Target, Walmart, AMC Theaters, DoorDash, and more. Make your holiday count by giving the gift of life.



Join Hoxworth in one of these five incredible end-of-summer events and be a part of something bigger than yourself. Your donation could save lives—and with all these perks, giving back has never been more rewarding.

Appointments for blood donation are highly encouraged. Donors can schedule their appointment by calling (513) 451-0910, downloading the Hoxworth app, or visiting https://hoxworth.org.