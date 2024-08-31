Baker Hunt announces appointment of John Kennedy as new executive director

Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center has named John Kennedy as the organization’s new executive director.

Kennedy succeeds Karen Etling, who retired as of August 20.

John Kennedy comes to Baker Hunt from an extensive career in education, most recently as headmaster of Covington Latin School. He led schools for two decades prior to that in North Georgia and San Antonio, after he and his wife taught in American schools in El Salvador and Egypt.

“I am excited to build on the great work of Karen Etling and the talented and dedicated team at Baker Hunt,” He said.

Kennedy and his wife, Christin, have two adult sons and live in an 1858 house just blocks from Baker Hunt.

During her seven-year tenure, Etling successfully expanded Baker Hunt’s curriculum, increased the number of students, expanded outreach, preserved and improved the assets of Baker Hunt, and brought art to our community. Baker Hunt officials thanked Etling for her dedication, passion, and tireless work to advance the mission of Margaretta Baker Hunt.

The public will have an opportunity meet Kennedy at “Twilight in the Carnival,” Baker Hunts annual fundraising event, on September 14 from 7-9 pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Learn more about Baker Hunt and purchase tickets to “Twilight in the Carnival” at www.bakerhunt.org.

