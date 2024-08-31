Flags at state buildings to be at half-staff Saturday for Overdose Awareness Day

Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, Aug. 31, in observance of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky.

In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the color designated to show support for overdose awareness.

“As we recognize Overdose Awareness Day here in the Commonwealth, we remember all those we have lost – each one a beloved child of God who is missed by their families, friends and communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must work together in their honor – to ensure every Kentuckian has access to recovery resources. We can continue to see a decline in overdose deaths if we make sure every one of our neighbors feels loved and knows they are not alone.”

Overdose Awareness Day is a global event held each year on Aug. 31 to raise awareness of drug overdoses, reduce the stigma of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends as they remember those who have died or have a permanent injury as a result of a drug overdose.

Linda Squire of Louisville is one of those who lost her son to an overdose, and was at the Capitol when Beshear announced Saturday’s observance.

“On behalf of the grieving families in Kentucky who have lost precious loved ones to an overdose and substance use disorder, I’d like to thank Gov. Beshear for your continued support,” she said. “We lost our beloved son and brother, Jonathan, to an accidental fentanyl overdose in 2015 at the age of 25. He was bright, talented, compassionate and full of life. Governor, you have been our advocate and ally for many years. Kentucky is leading the way in overdose awareness and prevention. We are doing our part to stop the stigma, increase opportunities for treatment and recovery and give hope to those that are still struggling.”

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute on Saturday.