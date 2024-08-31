BE NKY Growth Partnership expands team to add new research analyst Ashby Drummond

BE NKY Growth Partnership has expanded its team to 15 members with the addition of Ashby Drummond as a new research analyst.

In this position, Drummond will be responsible for conducting industry and economic research, helping manage the Northern Kentucky Atlas, and supporting the overall economic development operations of BE NKY.

The Northern Kentucky Atlas was launched as part of BE NKY’s data-informed community decision-making initiative, one of four initiatives established by BE NKY in 2022 as part of our Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign, which raised more than $4.6 million.

Drummond will also provide the BE NKY team with robust data support and proactively share trends in demographics, economics, real estate, and business, equipping our staff with the latest information to assist clients and communities.

He will also work with outside partner organizations, such as REDI Cincinnati, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development, local communities, and external firms.

Drummond most recently worked as a research and data analyst for Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, a public-private regional economic development organization that serves 11 counties in Northeast Indiana.

“Drummond’s previous experience performing data research and analysis for an economic development organization makes him a great fit for this role and our team at BE NKY,” said Research Director David McAleese. “This newly created role will provide us with even more opportunity to drive economic development efforts in Northern Kentucky through informed decision-making.”

Drummond graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 2022 with degrees in Economics and Psychology. He also earned his MBA in data analytics from Purdue University – Fort Wayne.

BE NKY Growth Partnership