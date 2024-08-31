Newport Aquarium’s annual Shark Summer extended through September 8, make the most of final days

While Labor Day usually means the end of summertime fun, visitors to Newport Aquarium will enjoy the fun of Shark Summer through September 8th.

From crossing over the 385,000 gallon Surrounded by Sharks exhibit on the world’s first Shark Bridge to touching different species of sharks in Shark Central, visitors can make the most of the final days of Shark Summer – including meeting three of the Aquarium’s newest residents: two zebra sharks and Shan the shark ray.

While sharks are often painted as man-eating machines with sharp and jagged teeth in movies and television, Shan and the two zebra sharks may surprise someone who fears these amazing animals. As visitors learn at the Aquarium, shark rays and zebra sharks have flat teeth used for “crushing” their food rather than shredding it. It’s one of the many misconceptions the Aquarium is working to change in the final days of Shark Summer by connecting visitors with dozens of sharks and rays through one-of-a-kind experiences.

Visitors will also have their last chance to stop by the Shark Nursery where real shark eggs are submerged underwater. Each one belongs to a different shark species and shows the very beginning of their life cycle. Some of those species can be found in Shark Central where visitors can touch each shark to feel their differences and learn that we don’t need to fear sharks.

Another opportunity to learn through touch that’s exclusive to Shark Summer is a real and ancient megalodon shark tooth. These prehistoric apex predators were known for their intimidating size and rows of teeth. This millions of years old artifact fuels the curiosity of visitors as they dive deeper into the world of sharks with the day all leading up to walking over the shark tank on the world’s first Shark Bridge.

“The thrill of Shark Summer is something the Cincy region has come to look forward to every year and you can feel the excitement in the aquarium,” said Executive Director Rebecca Foster, “It’s a perfect summer adventure but it’s also the perfect time to help our guests separate fact from fiction as they learn about our often misunderstood shark friends.”

The final week of Shark Summer will begin with a literal bang on Labor Day weekend as the Aquarium prepares to welcome visitors for Riverfest on Sunday, September 1. The special family-friendly event includes a VIP view of the fireworks over the Ohio River, aquarium admission and dinner at the aquarium for visitors looking to soak up Shark Summer while they wait for the show. Advance purchase of special events tickets is required at NewportAquarium.com.

Newport Aquarium