Kentuckians traveling over Labor Day Holiday can expect heavy traffic, lower prices at the pump

Labor Day is the unofficial close to the summer travel season and for many in Kentucky — and across the country — that means taking to the roadways, skies, rails and seas for a final summer getaway.

AAA booking data shows a 9% increase in domestic travel compared with the same five-day Labor Day weekend travel period a year ago (Thursday through Monday). The good news for those embarking on a last-of-the-summer getaway is that domestic travel expenses are down about 2% on average across the country.

Bookings for international travel over Labor Day weekend are down 4% compared to last year, while the cost to travel internationally is up 11%. Most international travelers are heading to Europe, with European cities accounting for eight out of every 10 international bookings.

Good news for roadway travelers

With the majority of Labor Day travelers in Kentucky taking to the roadways, lower pump prices are a welcome sight.

The national average on Labor Day for a gallon of regular gasoline in 2023 was $3.81. In recent weeks, the national gas price average has fluctuated between $3.35 and $3.40. Despite the popularity of summer road trips, overall gas demand is down, with daily post-pandemic driving habits helping to put downward pressure on pump prices.

In Kentucky, the cost of a gallon of regular gasoline on Labor Day 2023 was $3.48. As of August 28, the average in Kentucky was right around the $3.11 mark, up 5 cents from the start of the week, but well below prices seen in Kentucky during Labor Day weekend 2023.

Florida continues to be a popular destination for vacationing Kentuckians. Other favorite destinations include Nashville and Gatlinburg in Tennessee as well as popular destinations around the commonwealth itself, including Mammoth Cave National Park, Natural Bridge State Park, Red River Gorge and Cumberland Falls, as well as Louisville and Lexington metro areas, among other destinations.

For those planning road trips to surrounding states, the average for a gallon of regular gasoline as of August 28 in Ohio was $3.30, Indiana a penny higher at $3.31, West Virginia was at $3.29, Missouri at $3.05, Illinois the high spot at $3.70, Virginia averaging $3.23 and Tennessee lowest, averaging just $2.96.

“While we expect motorists to enjoy prices over Labor Day weekend that are nearly 40 cents less per gallon than a year ago, it’s difficult to predict where those prices are headed as we move through September,” says Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass.

“It’s possible we could see lower demand continue to put downward pressure on prices at the pump. However, with September typically the height of hurricane season, there’s also the chance that weather could affect refineries in the Gulf, sending gas prices in the opposite direction, at least temporarily,” she adds.

Weaver Hawkins says geopolitical tensions and other global socio-economic events could also impact gas prices.

Best and worst time to travel by car

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, says car travelers should avoid the afternoon and early evening if they plan to head out before the weekend, as travelers mix with commuters. But those waiting until Saturday will find the roadways more crowded in the morning, with traffic congestion expected to ease a bit by the afternoon.

Travelers returning on Sunday and on Labor Day should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy traffic in the afternoon. If waiting until Tuesday for a return trip, motorists will again find that the morning is more congested, with traffic expected to be lighter heading into the afternoon hours.

Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations, and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration this Labor Day weekend, according to INRIX and AAA.

Be prepared for the unexpected

Before they hit the road, AAA reminds drivers to make sure they have a fully stocked summer emergency kit on hand. It’s doubly important to include water for all passengers, including pets, with high temperatures expected to start the weekend.

Summer Emergency Kit suggestions include:

• Fully charged cell phone and car charger

• First-aid kit

• Basic tool kit

• Blanket

• Rain jacket or poncho

• Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

• Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

• Emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

• Jumper cables or a Jump box

• Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Parents are also encouraged to have items like charged tablets with shows and movies downloaded, portable DVD players, coloring books and crayons, and games to help keep the little ones entertained.

“You never know what’s going to happen on the roads. Having a few items in your car to make breakdowns, slowdowns, and backups a little better can make all the difference,” says Weaver Hawkins.

Tips for motorists

There were over 1,800 traffic crashes in Kentucky during the five-day Labor Day weekend holiday in 2023, resulting in 20 fatalities and 420 injuries.

Distracted driving and inattentiveness were responsible for the majority of crashes last year, causing 797 crashes and 3 of the fatalities, according to Kentucky State Police data. Alcohol was a factor in 71 of total crashes and two of the fatalities during Labor Day weekend 2023, with drugs a factor in 27 of the crashes and three of the fatalities. Disregard for traffic signals and speeding and driving too fast for conditions were responsible for 55 and 33 crashes, respectively, as well as one fatality and 54 injuries combined.

“Whenever you get behind the wheel, keep your focus on the roadway. Set your navigation, entertainment and climate controls before heading out so you aren’t distracted by vehicle tech,” Weaver Hawkins reminds. “Put away the phone. Even engaging in a call or hands-free use of a mobile device can impact a driver’s attention to the roadway and traffic around them, with the effects continuing even after the call is ended.”

AAA has the following tips for staying safe on the roadways over the long holiday weekend and all year long:

• Slow Down. Speeding is considered to be the number one factor contributing to the increase in roadway fatalities nationwide. Speeding is typically responsible for about 30% of all deadly crashes over the summer and is often a contributing factor to severity of crashes where other factors, such as alcohol and disregard for traffic signals, are identified as the cause. • Buckle Up. Since the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in unrestrained occupant deaths and ejections. Seat belts save lives―it’s that simple. Children who are taught to buckle up, every trip, every time, are more likely to continue the habit into adulthood. Model good behavior by always wearing your seat belt. Air bags cannot work properly to reduce injury and death in the event of a crash when occupants are not buckled up. • Don’t Drive Impaired. According to the NHTSA, about 32% of all traffic crash fatalities across the U.S. involve a drunk driver. Public health researchers have found that fatal crashes involving cannabis are also on the rise. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or any impairing substance, including prescription medications. • Drive Defensively. While you cannot control the behavior of others, driving defensively will increase the time you have to react to another driver out of control. Intersections can be particularly dangerous. If you are first in line at a stoplight, do not immediately proceed once the light turns green. Instead, take a moment to check for red-light runners from the opposite direction before proceeding through the intersection. • Limit Distractions. According to the NHTSA, more than 3,300 people are killed each year due to distracted driving. Put down the phone and limit other distractions to give your full attention to the task of driving. • Look Out for Pedestrians and Cyclists. Pedestrian deaths reached a four-decade high of more than 7,500 deaths in 2022. In addition NHTSA found that there were over 850 bicyclists killed and more than 50,000 injured in collisions with cars and trucks in 2022, a 12% increase in fatalities and an 8% rise in injuries compared to 2021. Share the road. Be particularly mindful of pedestrians and cyclists crossing the street when making a turn at an intersection.

AAA Blue Grass