Covington Police bid farewell to retiring 28-year veteran ‘records guru’ Michelle Robinson-Wilson

Michelle Robinson-Wilson was waiting for her plane at an airport gate in Seattle when her phone rang. A Covington Police officer was on the line with a question about the form for documenting the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

The call wasn’t unusual. Other phone calls have reached her on a friend’s porch in Cleveland and in a hotel room in Washington D.C., that one at 8 a.m. while she was on vacation.

She’s OK with that: “I’d rather you call me and ask me questions so we do it right the first time” is her philosophy.

As the longtime chief records custodian for the Covington Police Department overseeing four records clerks, Robinson-Wilson has earned a reputation for attention to detail (some would use the word “obsessed”) that lends efficiency to record-keeping and leaves officers better prepared for court.

Robinson-Wilson says she’s adamant because she knows what’s at stake – literally, how well an officer documents the details of an investigation can be the difference between a criminal going to prison or being released to do even worse things.

“Whether it’s an arrest citation or a record for a social worker in a domestic dispute or data for a crime map or an open records request … I process pretty much every piece of paper that the office creates,” she said.

But now Robinson-Wilson is retiring.

She’s been at the City for 28 years, making her by some accounts fifth from the top in seniority across the entire echelons of City government. One person above her is Police Chief Brian Valenti – the seventh chief she’s served under.

“Michelle has been a linchpin in our records division for over two decades,” Valenti said. “Her intelligence, wit, and knowledge of all things records will be missed.”

Needless to say, she’s watched a lot of careers pass through Police headquarters at 20th and Madison.

“I gained 100 older siblings when I came here and now I’m like the ‘Auntie.’ It’s definitely a switch from where I started to where I am now,” Robinson-Wilson said. “I remember people coming in as cadets who are now retired.”

One of those people, Rob Nader, retired from Covington as its chief in 2022 after 25 years moving up the ranks. He calls Robinson-Wilson “the Records Guru.” Now Fort Mitchell’s police chief, Nader said he still phones her for advice on situations involving records, “as her knowledge stands unparalleled in Northern Kentucky.”

“I’ve known Michelle since I was rookie and what I learned over the years was the importance of the staff who are not police officers, also known as ‘non-sworn’ personnel,” Nader said. “Her position as Records Custodian is a great example, as she ensured that every document was preserved with integrity and her unwavering commitment has played a crucial role in upholding the justice and trust that the community relies on.”

Current Police Capt. Justin Bradbury, who heads the D-Team and is also Covington’s press information officer, calls civilian staff like Robinson-Wilson the “unsung heroes” who provide officers with the tools and time they need to respond to calls for service and conduct thorough investigations.

“I have known Michelle since I started in 2005, and from Day 1, I was struck by her exceptional organization and meticulous attention to detail. What set her apart, though, was her relentless drive to go above and beyond what was expected,” Bradbury said. “I’ve always admired her ability to navigate challenging situations and work effectively with strong personalities. Michelle stood firm when she knew she was right and never hesitated to share her honest opinion, a quality that earned her respect from everyone around her.”

Robinson-Wilson started in Covington in 1996 as the administrative assistant for the community policing division. In 2006 she became a records clerk, and she was named manager of the office in 2014.

While the job is mostly behind the scenes, Robinson-Wilson said there is a lot of reward in it. She remembers one now-retired officer’s high praise after her perusal of records helped track down a witness in a murder trial. She also processes Open Records requests from the media and the public. And she’s involved in a lot of the Police Department’s collaborative work with other offices and organizations, from prosecutors to the state Attorney General to schools, the Fire Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

“It’s all part of the collaborative, cohesive process to make the community safer and a better place to live,” she said.

As a Latonia native, it’s a community she grew up in and her family served on many levels:

• Her grandfather was an auxiliary officer for the once-incorporated town of Latonia in the early 1900s (and a photograph of him remains on display at the Police station). • Her father was a Covington firefighter for 20 years. • And her uncle was a Covington Police officer for 30 years.

Robinson-Wilson graduated from Covington schools and later coached the Odyssey of the Mind team at Latonia Elementary. She was named national Volunteer of the Year in 1997-98 by the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League, National PAL being a program that aims to prevent juvenile crime and violence by nurturing relationships among police officers, youth, and the community.

“It was bred into me that you serve your community – I’d feel odd if I wasn’t doing something like that,” she said.

In the short term, she plans to do a lot of reading, check out museums, and visit friends. Long term, she’s pondering whether to start a second career doing something like teaching or working for state government helping families.

But her mind will forever be on Covington’s officers.

“I’ll continue to worry about them getting home safely (every day). It’s going to hard to leave,” Robinson-Wilson said. “(But) my husband looks forward to my phone not blowing up all the time.”

