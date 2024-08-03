BE NKY Growth Partnership, NKY Port approve funding for Purple People Bridge repairs

At a joint meeting Friday, the BE NKY Growth Partnership executive committee approved the transfer of $62,500 to the Northern Kentucky Port Authority (NKY Port), and the NKY Port Board of Directors approved allocating the funding to the City of Newport for repairs to the Purple People Bridge.

The new funds match those committed by the City of Newport, providing $125,000 to begin repair work to the pedestrian bridge connecting Northern Kentucky to Cincinnati. The bridge has been partially closed since May 19 when a piece of sandstone broke off on the Cincinnati side of the bridge.

“The Purple People Bridge is an integral connector in the Cincinnati region, allowing nearly one million people a year to cross the Ohio river,” said BE NKY Growth Partnership Board Chair Jim Dressman. “With Labor Day, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati, and BLINK quickly approaching, BE NKY is proud to provide the funding for this important regional icon to get reopened as quickly as possible.”

“The NKY Port provides real estate and development tools for the region and is a natural fit in the effort to bring the Purple People Bridge back to full operation,” said NKY Port Executive Director Christine Russell, who also serves as VP of Strategy at BE NKY Growth Partnership. “While we now have funding to begin repairs, we will continue to work on raising the additional $125,000 we need to fully stabilize the bridge.”

Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. thanked BE NKY Growth Partnership and the NKY Port Authority for stepping up as it takes on new economic development projects in the region.

“The Purple People Bridge is a regional asset that needs to be supported by the broader community outside of just Newport,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli. “I truly appreciate the NKY Port joining with the City of Newport on this important, albeit temporary, fix to get the bridge fully reopened. But we also need others to join this effort to unleash the full potential of the Purple People Bridge.”

Campbell County Judge/Executive Steve Pendery is grateful to the City of Newport, BE NKY Growth Partnership and the NKY Port for their collaborative efforts to get the Purple People Bridge re-opened.

“The Purple People Bridge is an important economic driver for Newport and Campbell County,” said Judge/Executive Pendery. “I applaud the City of Newport for its commitment to reopening the bridge and the support being provided by BE NKY Growth Partnership and the NKY Port.”

