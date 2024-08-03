World Peace Bell makes its way safely to temporary resting site; exciting options await

By Judy Clabes

The World Peace Bell, an international commemorative bell that ceremoniously opened the 21st Century with 24 distinctive gongs on January 1, 2000, in its specially designed tower in Newport, has become a local icon — and a popular tourist destination.

In need of repairs after its nearly 25 years of service, the majestic Bell was carefully removed from its tower and moved to the storage lot of the City of Newport’s Public Works garage where it will undergo repairs and ultimately be returned — in all its grandeur — to service.

The Bell was cast in France. The Verdin Company of Cincinnati, experts in these matters, managed the project on the U.S. side and will oversee the repairs today. Bringing the Bell to Northern Kentucky was the brainchild of local businessman Wayne Carlisle who also funded the project and remains chair of the Millenium Monument Company.

The bell features an inscription invoking the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and engravings marking important events from the past thousand years. It weighs about 66,000 pounds and is about 12 feet in diameter and 12 feet tall. It is purported to be the world’s largest free-swinging bell.

The Bell has been part of many celebrations and ceremonies over the past 24 years and thousands of happy tourists (and locals) have made it a backdrop for memorable photos and special occasions. Sadly, however, it last rang in the Spring of 2023 when a tension coil fell from the wheel that controlled of the appropriate level of tension when it would swing. It is all a complicated mechanism.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” said Will Weber, president and CEO of Southbank Partners, “the bell stopped ringing until maintenance could be performed.”

Consulting with Carlisle of the Millennial Monument Company, the private owners of the Bell, resulted in the decision to move it so the repairs could be made. There was no desire to complicate the development of the crucial block of real estate where the Bell was located.

The mixed-use development project for that block includes hotels, offices, restaurants and retail. Those plans have been in discussion for several years, but are now in full swing, thanks to Shaun Pan, owner and operator of the Hampton Inn & Suites on Newport’s riverfront, who is developing the block.

Moving the Bell safely was also a major endeavor and Maxim Crane and Hosea Worldwide Project Movers did the heavy lifting and planning with help from the O’Rourke and North Shore companies.

“Southbank Partners was proud to call the World Peace Bell Center home for over 12 years,” said Weber. “It is a pleasure to work with the City of Newport, Millennium Monument Company, and NKY Hospitality LLC on continued investment and economic growth in the City, while preserving a unique landmark for generations to come.”

He said the Bell will likely be relocated to a “more visible” location once it has been restored.

“With the recent allocation of funding for James Taylor Park and the planned redesign of Festival Park,” he said, “it’s an ideal time to consider how the World Peace Bell could be incorporated into those plans.”

The Bell is an incredible landmark, Weber said, and “a new home on the riverfront would create an incredible opportunity for more people to see it and reflect on its meaning of Peace and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The Bell itself is a magnificent work of art — and its operation requires delicate balance. Even in its resting state, it had to be perfectly balance so as not to create more problems.

There is no estimate for the time it will take to restore the massive but sensitive inner workings of the Bell to its best self, but the Verdin Company in Cincinnati will see to its perfection.

Th 182-year-old family-owned company is world renowned for its manufacture of cast bronze bells, carillons, clocks, and towers. Their creations appear in communities, churches, parks, city streetscapes and college campuses around the world.

Now, they’ll be seeing to the restoration of one of NKY’s beloved icons.