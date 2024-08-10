Behringer-Crawford’s freshART party benefitting youth education programs returns September 7 for 32nd year

Behringer-Crawford Museum will celebrate the vibrant, artistic talents from across the region when its annual freshART party and art auction returns for 32nd year Saturday, September 7, from 6-9:30 p.m.

Raising funds for youth education programs, freshART gives collectors and others the chance to acquire one-of-a-kind works newly created “fresh” en plain air by dozens of artists in Devou Park. Enjoy an evening of creativity, community and excitement, featuring cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, culminating in a live and lively auction. All inclusive tickets are $60 per person and can be purchased at the museum or at bcmuseum.networkforgood.com.

A portion of the sale price of each auctioned piece will go to the artist; the balance will be donated to the museum, benefiting area children through BCM’s educational programs. Submitted freshART works will be judged by a panel of experts, with $1000 in cash prizes awarded to the first, second and third-place entries by the William & Patricia Applegate Fund. Be sure to be on the lookout for the freshARTists at work in Devou Park, beginning Aug. 17.

“You Want to Try?” is one of the enchanting paintings that will be auctioned at the freshART gala on September 7. This pastoral piece, created by the late Dr. Wolfgang Ritschel, is part of “Art From the Heart,” a legacy celebrating the educator and artist’s remarkable contributions.

The bidding for silentART pieces kicks off on August 15, from 6-9 p.m., during the final Music@BCM concert of the season, featuring Burning Caravan. Explore an array of previously created artworks, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and more. These exquisite pieces will be on display at the museum and available for mobile bidding through September 7 at www.bcmuseum.org/freshART.

Since its inception in 1992, freshART has raised over one million dollars, supporting educational and cultural programs that have enriched the lives of more than 295,000 Northern Kentucky children.

For more information about freshART, go to www.bcmuseum.org/freshART or email freshART@bcmuseum.org.

