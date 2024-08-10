Opinion – Jeff Rubin: If we are to emerge a better nation, divisiveness must end

Whatever your politics may be, President Biden’s recent announcement that he will not seek re-election demonstrated extraordinary leadership. It was a selfless act rarely seen in today’s politics, and it is even more remarkable given the current contentious social media climate. Such courage begs the question: How do we measure leadership, and what should we expect from those we elect to serve at the local, state, or national level?

Hundreds of definitions have been used to describe the term’ leadership,’ and thousands of books have been written on the subject. However, at the most fundamental level, leadership is defined as the capacity to lead. By that basic definition, a leader is the person in a group who inspires and guides others to achieve a common goal. Leaders possess personality traits and skills that motivate others to follow their direction.

In his book Becoming a Person of Influence, leadership trainer John C. Maxwell cites the significance of leaders mentoring other leaders. “Connection is an essential part of the process of mentoring others. And it is absolutely critical if you want to influence people in a positive way.”

In the book Dare to Lead, Brené Brown defines leadership as the courage to be vulnerable and the ability to build trust through empathy. Brown emphasizes that authentic leadership is about creating a safe environment where people can show up as their authentic selves.

In his books, Leaders Eat Last and The Infinite Game, Simon Sinek discusses the importance of leaders fostering environments of trust and long-term vision. Sinek defines leadership as inspiring and building a sense of purpose within a team. Alignment becomes a necessary component of successful team effectiveness.

Leaders like Jacinda Ardern, the former Prime Minister of New Zealand, have demonstrated these qualities. Ardern’s empathetic and decisive leadership during the Christchurch mosque shootings and the COVID-19 pandemic garnered international praise. Similarly, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, has transformed the company’s culture through a focus on empathy, inclusivity, and innovation.

These perspectives imply that leadership is neutral. One can be a good or bad leader. One’s leadership is assessed based on the individual’s character and skillset and the attributes considered essential for good leadership.

Sources listing the essential qualities of good leadership represent a consensus that good leaders display honesty and integrity. Good leaders are confident, capable, and able to inspire others. They are good communicators, possess excellent decision-making skills, and are accountable for their actions. They are humble, empathetic, resilient, and transparent, with a positive attitude and a commitment to excellence.

In a 2018 article for Balance Careers, leadership development speaker Dan McCarthy outlined the qualities that differentiate a great leader from a good one:

“Great leaders have a presence. They pay attention, listen, ask great questions, and make everyone feel they are being heard and valued. They can be trusted, and they trust others. They are accountable for their actions, admit mistakes, and never point fingers or make excuses. Great leaders drive great results. They are positive and confident. They can balance optimism, passion, and confidence without ignoring reality. They don’t let confidence turn into hubris. They drive change, understand the dynamics of organizational and individual change, and can cope with them. They empower others, are comfortable delegating, and don’t hoard or abuse their power.”

In contrast, McCarthy states that the attributes of a bad leader are equally obvious.

“They micro-manage, are arrogant and aloof, criticize without foundation, communicate infrequently and ineffectively, never clarify the big picture, and never work alongside subordinates.”

What are the most significant attributes of leadership?

Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th President of the United States, said that “integrity is unquestionably the supreme quality of leadership. No real success is possible without it, whether on a section gang, a football field, an army, or an office.”

Zig Ziglar, renowned motivational speaker and sales trainer, added another critical component of integrity: “With integrity, you have nothing to fear since you have nothing to hide. You will do the right thing with integrity so that you will have no guilt.”

Winston Churchill saw courage as “the foremost of the virtues, for upon it, all others depend.”

Larry Bossidy, former CEO of Honeywell and author of Execution, cited humility as a third essential element. He said, “The more you can contain your ego, the more realistic you are about your problems. You learn to listen and admit you don’t know all the answers.”

What I make of all this leadership information

If the United States is to emerge from its upcoming presidential election a better nation, there must be an end to all the vitriolic insults, name-calling, and finger-pointing that pits party against party, neighbor against neighbor, and ‘us against them.’

It’s time to speak out against the lack of transparency, ‘fake news,’ and the dissemination of information intended to anger, polarize, minimize, and confuse, which all heightens public fear.

Honesty, integrity, courage, humility, and civility — are these qualities too much to ask of those in leadership positions? Are they too much to ask of ourselves?

When you vote, carefully consider the attributes you expect from your leaders.

Jeff Rubin is a nationally recognized speaker, author, and adviser on community and aging issues, having spent over 20 years as a director and facilitator of community service programs at the local, state, and national levels. He lives in Berea. An advocate for “Age-friendly” and “Livable” communities, Rubin is the author of Wisdom of Age: Perceptions and insights from one generation to another. Jeff can be reached at: www.jeff@wisdomofage.net