Newport Aquarium raised three rare Orinoco crocodiles, now ready to return home

Newport Aquarium is celebrating a conservation achievement as three young Orinoco crocodiles prepare to return to South America to help repopulate their species in the wild.

This exciting milestone was reached through an ongoing partnership between Newport Aquarium and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to save the Orinoco crocodile, one of the rarest and most endangered reptiles in the world.

For the past two and a half years, three young Orinoco crocodiles have called Newport Aquarium home. They arrived in Gator Alley as babies in May 2022, weighing less than 1 pound each at the time.

Since then, visitors have been able to watch the reptiles grow and mature as the aquarium followed carefully developed standards on diet and habitat, all intended to prepare them for their ultimate release into the wild once they grew large enough.

The now 3-year-old crocodiles weigh over 11 pounds and are a little over three feet long. That marks the perfect transition point for their return to the wild to help add to their dangerously low population.

Once they leave Newport Aquarium, the young Orinoco crocodiles will travel to the banks of the great Orinoco River in South America.

Millions of Orinoco crocodiles used to call this region home but have been hunted to near extinction because of demand for their hides to be used for shoes and handbags. It’s now estimated there are as few as 1,500 left in the wild.

“As a biologist, it’s been so rewarding to watch these little ones grow day by day and to be a part of their journey,” said Assistant Curator Laurel Johnson, “It’s bittersweet to see them leave, but it’s an honor to have reached this milestone in this global conservation effort to save these critically endangered animals.”

Visitors will have one more week to see these Orinoco crocodiles one last time and wish them a bon voyage. They’ll also get to explore Gator Alley where they can learn how to help these rare and endangered animals.

