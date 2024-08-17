Beware, beware, beware: BBB warns that scams are out there, searching for a victim

The Better Business Bureau warns about scams in general, but gives these ten specific examples for consumers to be aware of:

• A local consumer reported an auction scam to BBB, in which victims who “won” were asked to wire money to receive their items. BBB advises consumers to research auction companies and auctioneers before participating, find out how payments are made, and check the seller’s contact information first.

• A local consumer reported a scam Facebook ad that was using a legitimate business’s logo. The ad claimed to be for Sam Ash Music and was promoting a liquidation sale. The real company alerted consumers to this scam. BBB reminds consumers to be very careful of ads on social media and other third-party sites. When in doubt, visit a company’s website directly.

• A local consumer reported an employment scam to BBB for a fake pharmacy position. BBB warns consumers to be wary of any interview processes that require you to download specific apps, ask for money upfront, and/or provide your personal or banking details upfront.

• BBB has seen an uptick in reports of scam ads on Facebook Marketplace. BBB advises consumers to avoid any online deals that appear too good to be true, never give out personal information for a Facebook Marketplace transaction, and always pay with a credit card or other secure form of payment.

• A local consumer reported a scam debt collection call to BBB. Don’t fall for any high-pressure debt collection calls, especially ones that threaten you with arrest or other legal measures. Always verify a debt is legitimate before agreeing to pay.

• A local consumer was a victim of a romance scam, which occurred during a vulnerable period in her life (she had just lost her son to cancer). BBB warns consumers that romance scammers tend to prey on people who are vulnerable. Never give out personal information to anyone you haven’t met in person, and do not agree to send gifts or money to someone you haven’t met in person.

• A local consumer reported scam phone calls claiming to raise money for firefighters. BBB reminds consumers to always verify a charity first before donating. You can do so at Give.org.

• A local consumer reported an Amazon hacked account scam to BBB. The consumer was informed his account was hacked and instructed to provide his banking account information. Luckily the consumer did not fall for this scam. The real Amazon will not contact you by phone over an alleged hack, and they will not ask for your financial information over the phone.

• BBB warns of QR code scams where the QR codes lead to phishing websites, fraudulent payment portals, and downloads that contain malware. If you receive a QR code from a friend via a text or social media message, confirm with that person that they have not been hacked. Do not open links from strangers, and check for tampering (some scammers will place stickers over legitimate QR codes on ads).

• BBB is receiving more reports of puppy scams involving Facebook groups and/or accounts claiming to sell purebred pups. However, victims never receive the animals and are typically scammed out of hundreds of dollars. BBB reminds consumers to always see an animal in person before purchasing, and to check a breeder’s rating and credentials.

