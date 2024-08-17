Covington Business Council to hold events related to two new restaurants downtown

The Covington Business Council announces two upcoming events to show off two new restaurant concepts coming to Northern Kentucky’s largest City.

On Tuesday, August 20, at 3 p.m., CBC will offer a preview of the By Golly’s Bar and Grill moving into the former Keystone location at 313 Greenup Street.

By Golly’s is expected to open for business the next day.

The restaurant is part of the Epic Eats Restaurant Group, which also operates The Works Brick Oven Restaurant in Covington. The Works is located in a 4,400-square-foot retail space on the first floor of the Hayden building at 303 Court St and should open later this fall.

By Golly’s menu includes hoagies, burgers, wings and Italian fare such as baked meatballs and baked spaghetti and meatballs.

The second event is part of CBC’s regularly scheduled Hard Hat tours of business buildouts in Covington.

It’s labeled only as a “new culinary concept” being shepherded by established restaurant entrepreneurs Billy Grise and Mitch Arens to be located in the ground floor level of the Grand events Center along 434 Madison Avenue.

The unnamed eatery will be located in nearly 4,000 square feet. The tour will happen Thursday, September 5 from 4-5 p.m. and will be followed by a Happy Hour at Knowledge Bar & Social Room in North by Hotel Covington, 638 Madison Avenue from 5-7 p.m.

Both Grise and Arens say the new venture will offer something unique to the neighborhood, blending traditional and contemporary inspirations. A name and design identity are still in progress.

Grise is best known for being Food and Beverage Director for Thunderdome Restaurant Group and Hotel Covington.

Arens is the Founder and Executive Chef of Southernly and also has most recently served as Executive Chef for the Well on 7th Street, Covington.

Both hope being nestled between the soon-to-be-booming recent Covington Central Riverfront development and the expansion of Hotel Covington will aid in their growth.

