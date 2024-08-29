Campbell Co. Extension Office among locations for UK’s September ‘Growing Our Own’ workshop series

By Ashley Castorena

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky, in collaboration with several partners, is launching the “Growing Our Own” workshop series this fall, one of which will be held in Northern Kentucky.

Supported by the UK Office of Land-grant Engagement, the initiative aims to strengthen and grow small, Kentucky-based businesses across the Commonwealth by equipping participants with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive.

The workshop series is a result of a partnership between the U.S. Small Business Administration, Commerce Lexington, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, KY Apex Accelerator, America’s Small Business Development Center of Kentucky, UK Procurement and Economic Inclusion, UK Cooperative Extension Service and the UK Economic Development Collaborative. The Office of Land-Grant Engagement’s support of this initiative through the Engagement Grant Program underscores the commitment to expanding collaborative efforts and addressing important public needs throughout Kentucky.

“Growing Our Own” is a comprehensive four-week workshop series aimed at helping women-owned, veteran-owned and minority-owned businesses thrive in Kentucky’s small business landscape. Each session will take place at different locations across the state and will include a Q&A segment, offering valuable insights and information to attendees.

“As part of a land-grant institution, the Economic Development Collaborative is committed to supporting economic prosperity across the entire Commonwealth,” said Melody Flowers, UK assistant vice president for economic development and real estate. “The ‘Growing Our Own’ workshop series will accomplish exactly that by helping small businesses throughout Kentucky better understand how to successfully compete for contracts with local, state and federal entities, including the University of Kentucky. By intentionally sharing knowledge, expertise and technical know-how through regionally based workshops — effectively meeting people where they are — we aim to connect and collaborate in ways that proactively and inclusively grow economic prosperity.”

The Fall 2024 series will take place on the following dates:

• Sept. 9: How to Do Business with the University of Kentucky

• Sept. 16: Knowing Your Kentucky Entrepreneur and Small Business Resources

• Sept. 23: Understanding Bids, Requests for Proposals and Bonding Requirements

• Sept. 30: Understanding Which Business Certification is Right for You

Each workshop will take place at four different locations across Kentucky, including:

• Christian County Extension Office

• Jefferson County, Goodwill Opportunity Campus

• Campbell County Extension Office

• Rowan County, Adron Doran University Center

The workshop series will be offered again in Spring 2025, with dates and regional locations to be announced in the future.

“The ‘Growing Our Own’ workshops are in perfect alignment with UK Procurement Services’ efforts to promote economic inclusion,” said Barry Swanson, UK chief procurement officer. “The goal of our programming is to have a positive community impact by identifying, educating and then connecting local and diverse companies with UK business opportunities. This not only helps the businesses become a viable business enterprise for UK but also prepares them to serve elsewhere in the Commonwealth. With today’s tight labor market, the positive impact of ‘Growing Our Own’ is profound for all parties.”

The “Growing Our Own” initiative is designed to intentionally equip and provide resources to individuals within Kentucky, fostering successful entrepreneurship across the state. By participating in these workshops, attendees will gain crucial knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of doing business within the state, enhancing their potential for success. In turn, the workshop series will assist the state in growing a base of sustainable businesses, increasing the economic viability of each county and fulfilling UK’s land-grant mission of advancing Kentucky.

“UK Economic Inclusion Program goals for this year are focused on removing barriers for underrepresented and Kentucky small businesses. We know that doing business with a large organization like UK can be intimidating,” said Marilyn Clark, UK economic inclusion manager. “As the university expands, we will need additional businesses to work with beyond Lexington. I am so excited that we are leaving campus and sharing these workshops across the state this fall and again in the spring.”

For more information about the “Growing Our Own” workshop series or to register for the events, visit: edc.uky.edu.