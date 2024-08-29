Mike Tussey: Baseball movies throughout the decade provide inspiring stories today

Today, the game of Baseball is still known as America’s pastime.

There is good reason; it spans from the magnetism of the game itself to the majesty of the World Series; to the All Star game; and all the way to Little Leaguers.

With the 2024 Major League season winding down and the playoffs and World Series very close; a salute today to “THE GAME” and those incredible movies that will live forever.

Throughout the 20th Century, movies were produced about baseball with the focus being on players and the impact it had on American culture and still does today.

Growing up in the 1940’s and 50’s, I was like so many kids in America that fell in love with the game. That love affair was spawned for me beginning with the legendary baseball movies in America’s theaters. There was no Little League for me in the late 40’s, nowhere to play and really learn the game. However, my huge interest in the game came from radio broadcasts and those aforementioned inspiring movies at the theaters.

So, pull up a chair, while I delve into baseball history with memories of what I deem to be – “THE TOP 20 ALL TIME BASEBALL MOVIES.”

First, my Top Ten of the decades of the 1940’s -50’s:

#1 1942 THE PRIDE OF THE YANKEES A tribute of the life story of Lou Gehrig played by Gary Cooper which highlighted his legacy of playing in 2,130 consecutive games and battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis which took his life at age 37

#2 1948 THE BABE RUTH STORY The life and career of George Herman Ruth played by William Bendix. Ruth became a living legend with the Yankees throughout his life slamming 714 Home Runs. 60 of those in one season -1927.

#3 1952 THE WINNING TEAM The life story of legendary pitcher Grover Cleveland Alexander played by Ronald Reagan

#4 1950 THE JACKIE ROBINSON STORY He became the first African American player in Major League Baseball while playing for the Dodgers and building his legacy on the field with the glove and bat. He portrayed himself in the movie.

#5 1952 THE PRIDE OF ST. LOUIS The legacy of Dizzy Dean, a former Cardinal pitcher who excelled on the mound, but was also as a very colorful broadcaster after his playing days. Dan Dailey played the role.

#6 1957 FEAR STRIKES OUT The life and career of Boston Red Sox outfielder – Jim Piersall. Pressure and stress compromised his great career. Lead role played by Anthony Perkins.

7. 1951 ANGELS IN THE OUTFIELD Fictional movie featuring Paul Douglass as the Pittsburgh Pirate skipper as his team was struggling badly. A young fan sees angels on the outfield fence helping the Pirates win.

8. 1949 THE KID FROM CLEVELAND A moving story of the 1948 World Series Champions Cleveland Indians who came to aid of a young fan in dire need.

9. 1956 DAMN YANKEES A super musical from the Broadway play depicting the skipper selling his soul to the devil on behalf of the Washington Senators in exchange for their success



10. 1956 THE GREAT AMERICAN PASTIME A story of Little League Baseball and a man who decides to become coach of a team – and then regrets his decision.

By the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st – a landslide of entertaining movies were produced, all of which won tons of awards.

Now, let’s take of look at those movies that will never fade away.

TOP 10 BASEBALL MOVIES OF ALL TIME



1. 1989 FIELD OF DREAMS Truly, a movie for all the family with the blending of fantasy and drama. Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner) while on an Iowa farm and in a cornfield, hears a mysterious voice ‘Build it and they will come.’ Responding, he builds a beautiful baseball field to be used by the Ghosts of Baseball past. Don’t miss this one.



2. 1988 BULL DURHAM Having spent time in MLB’s minor leagues broadcasting games, I can strongly attest that this movie is spot on in regard to the antics, humor, drama and comedy. Once again, in the center of it all is Kevin Costner who plays catcher “Crash Davis” perfectly. It’s time to watch this one again. You’ll love it.



3. 1988 EIGHT MEN OUT A very historic baseball movie about the 1919 “Black Sox” scandal in which the Chicago White Sox took a bribe to lose while playing the Reds in the World Series. Put this one on your “to watch” list.



4. 1984 THE NATURAL A classic must see baseball movie for the ages. A comeback story of Roy Hobbs (Robert Redford) returning after a major injury, begins to carry the worst team in the league with almost supernatural talent.

5. 1974 IT’S GOOD TO BE ALIVE An emotional movie that focuses on the Brooklyn Dodgers’ catcher Roy Campanella ( Paul Winfield) which is based on his autobiography. The stress and tribulations are manifested within his coming back after a brutal car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down. Movie was directed by Michael Landon.



6. 2001 “61” This very enjoyable movie featured New Yankees – Roger Maris ( Barry Pepper ) and Mickey Mantle (Thomas Jane ) in their pursuit of hitting 61 homers in one season which would surpass Babe Ruth’s 60 of 1927. Maris and Mantle became known as the “M&M Boys.” Mantle developed hip problems while Maris failed to hit his 61st by his 154th game. However, he finally slams #61 on the final game of the season.

7. 1992 A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN A movie that keeps your interest for sure. Timeline – 1942 when many MLB players have enlisted for WWII. To keep Baseball alive, two sisters for the first time ever, developed a female pro baseball league in efforts to keep the American public entertained. A great cast with Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna and Rosie O’ Donnell



8. 2002 THE ROOKIE Another great baseball story based on truth that made Jim Morris a small town legend. 12 years after a minor league career was ended by injury, Morris (Dennis Quaid) now a high school baseball coach, challenges his team. The challenge – if his team gets to the playoffs, he will indeed try out for a comeback into the majors. Make it they did, and Jim made his very auspicious comeback.



9. 1999 FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME Kevin Costner appears for the 3rd time in my TOP 10 Movies of All Time, this time – as Detroit Tiger veteran pitcher – Billy Chapel. The Tigers are 63-97 and in last place playing the Yankees in NY. Acting as spoiler so the Yanks cannot claim the division title, Billy throws a perfect game to end his career. This one too, is well worth your time!



10. 1978 ONE IN A MILLION: THE RON LeFLORE STORY A factual and emotional film depicting Ron Leflore ( Levar Burton) as a troubled teen in Detroit who rose from Michigan prisons to star in MLB with the Detroit Tigers.

So, there you have it.

Of course, many of these outstanding movies are available on line for your enjoyment.

For the love of Baseball and your quest for that “feel good feeling,” get the popcorn and enjoy a Baseball movie tonight.

You’ll be glad you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.