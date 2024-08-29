Central Kentucky gallery to host exhibit of iconic images captured during ’24 Olympics

Staff report

A new photo exhibit opening next month will bring iconic images of the 2024 Paris Olympics back home to Paris — Kentucky.

Paris Photo Gallery, located at 723 Main Street in Paris, will offer visitors a chance to see iconic images captured by photographers who covered the event during “From Paris to Paris” opening Saturday, September 7 and running through November 24.

“Getting this diverse collection of work from so many different photographers and organizations together all in one place, honestly, just doesn’t happen,” said Jack Gruber, senior photographer at USA Today and a co-founder of Paris Photo Gallery. “These images are rarely seen anywhere but the front pages or online newspapers where these amazing photographers work.”

The opening reception — free and open to the public — will be 6-9 p.m. Saturday, September 7. Guests will have the opportunity to explore the exhibit, meet some of the photographers, and enjoy light refreshments.

Proceeds from the sale of photographs in the exhibition benefit the nonprofit Boyd’s Station in Harrison County, supporting the annual 306.36 visual documentary project. The program also mentors student photographers striving toward their dreams and careers in visual storytelling and photojournalism.

“Photojournalism is a small community of photographers that reaches the world and we are lucky to bring this unique collection of work in Paris, Kentucky,” Gruber said.

Photographers and organizations featured in From Paris To Paris:

• Jack Gruber, USA Today

• Mike Blake, Reuters

• Brian Snyder, Reuters

• Patrick Smith, Getty Images

• Ezra Shaw, Getty Images

• Rob Schumacher, Arizona Republic

• Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News

• Paul Kitakagi, Zuma Press

• Andrew Nelles, The Tennessean

• Grace Hollars, Indianapolis Star

• Kyle Terada, USA Today Sports

• David Burnett, IOC

• Andrew P. Scott, USA Today

• John David Mercer, USA Today Sports

• Brian Cassella, Chicago Tribune

• Michael Madrid, USA Today Sports

• Simon Bruty, Canon Explorer of Light

• Smiley Pool, Dallas Morning News

• Julio Cortez, Associated Press

• Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Paris Photo Gallery