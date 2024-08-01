Children’s Author Brittany Thurman to visit Boone County Public Library’s Florence branch August 11

Staff report

Children’s author Brittany J. Thurman will visit the Florence branch of the Boone County Public Library Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Branch located at 7425 US 42 in Florence.

During the visit, Thurman will be hosting story time followed by a question-and-answer session and a meet and greet.

Known for her storytelling and engaging and inspirational children’s books, Thuman is the author of several beloved books. Her most recent, Forever and Always, has enchanted many young readers with its heartwarming tale and vibrant illustrations.

Thurman’s works often highlight themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the joy of reading. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to connect with young audiences have made her a beloved figure in children’s literature.

“We are excited to bring Brittany Thurman to the Boone County Public Library,” said Kentucky Humanities Executive Director Bill Goodman. “Brittany is an award-winning author who has tremendous talent for writing stories for children. This is a great opportunity for children and families to celebrate a love of reading together and for Kentuckians to see firsthand the literary talent we are so fortunate to have in the Commonwealth.”

The program is an expansion of the National Book Festival held in Washington, D.C. each year and organized by the Library of Congress.

The National Book Festival’s Roadmap to Reading is made possible by generous support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the National Endowment for the Humanitieswith additional support from Chief Officers of State Library Agencies. The tour inKentucky was developed as a partnership with the Kentucky Department for Libraries andArchives, the Kentucky Book Festival, the Kentucky Center for the Book, and Kentucky Humanities.