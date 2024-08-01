NKY Chamber to host annual Leadership Alumni Awards program, honor three recipients

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is inviting alumni from three of its top leadership programs to join in honoring program alumni who are making an impact on the region at the 2024 Leadership Alumni Awards Luncheon.

Alumni from Leadership Northern Kentucky, Regional Youth Leadership (RYL), and Encounter NKY are invited to attend this year’s event on Thursday, Aug. 22 in the Emerald Room at the Madison Event Center (700 Madison Ave.,).

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. with alumni arrival and networking time, the two-hour event will celebrate the recipients of three awards: The Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award, the Leadership Volunteer Impact Award and the Gary Beatrice Leadership Award.

“We are thrilled to be recognizing these three outstanding program alumni for their contributions to both the Northern Kentucky region, and our program,” said NKY Chamber Director of Leadership Ann Marie Whelan.

“These individuals exemplify the spirit of leadership and service that our programs have fostered for nearly half a century. This awards luncheon is a wonderful opportunity for fellow alumni to come together to honor their accomplishments and to reconnect with each other.”

This year’s Leadership Alumni Awards honorees are:

• Wonda Winkler, President & CEO of the Brighton Center, is the recipient of this year’s Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award. Nominated by fellow Leadership NKY alumni, the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award is given to an individual that has made significant and lifelong contributions to the region. A graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky (2007), Winkler has served various organizations in Northern Kentucky, including NKY WORKS, Northern Kentucky Partners for Health, Northern Kentucky University School of Social Work Community Advisory Board, the Northern Kentucky Nonprofits for Social Justice Coalition, Newport Business Association Board of Directors, Truist Bank Community Advisory Board, and Campbell Leadership Action Group. Winkler has spent over twelve years on the NKY Chamber Board and is a past chair of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Steering Committee and current chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky committee. She has also received numerous recognitions, including being named the first recipient of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award in 2014. Winkler was awarded the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals Legend Award in 2022, and received a NKY Chamber Community Award for her positive impact on the Northern Kentucky Metro region.

• Kimberly Krugel, Occupational Tax Administrator, Boone County Fiscal Court, is the recipient of this year’s Leadership Volunteer Impact Award. The Leadership Volunteer Impact Award is given to an alumnus(a) of Leadership NKY or Encounter NKY who generously shares their time and is accessible to others. A graduate of Leadership Northern Kentucky (2013), Krugel has served on the Leadership Northern Kentucky steering committee over the last decade holding various leadership positions, including serving as Chair for the closing retreat, where she provides guidance and inspiration to emerging leaders in the community. In addition, Krugel leads multiple community service initiatives for Boone County Fiscal Court staff, which benefit organizations such as the Steinford Toy Foundation and People Working Cooperatively, both of which significantly impact the lives of community members in need.

• Claire E. Parsons, Of Counsel of Bricker Graydon LLP, is the recipient of this year’s Gary Beatrice Award. The Gary Beatrice Award is awarded to a RYL alumnus or volunteer who imparts guidance and expertise in encouraging others to develop leadership skills. A graduate of both Regional Youth Leadership (2000) and Leadership Northern Kentucky (2015), Parsons has served in leadership roles within the NKY Chamber, including Chair of the Leadership Council, the Women’s Initiative and the Education Council. She is a Northern Kentucky Young Professionals’ Next Generation Leader Award recipient and was previously named an Emerging Leader by the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky.

Tickets for the 2024 Leadership Alumni Awards Luncheon are $40 per person and the NKYP rate is $30. Tickets include lunch. To register or for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com/events.