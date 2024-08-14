Cooper High School educator among nine named 2025 KDE Teacher Achievement Awards finalists

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has announced the selection of nine outstanding Kentucky educators, including one from Boone County, as recipients of the 2025 Kentucky Teacher Achievement Awards on Aug. 13.

The teachers qualify to compete for the 2025 Kentucky Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced in September.

“The Kentucky Teacher of the Year Awards honor outstanding teachers who go above and beyond to help develop the next generation of leaders in Kentucky,” said Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher. “I truly believe that our educators are among the best in the nation, and we at KDE are proud to celebrate their tireless efforts in their classrooms and communities.”

The nine Kentucky Teacher Achievement Award winners and their positions for the 2023-2024 school year are:

Elementary School

• Angela Nicole Hardin, Peace Academy (Jefferson County) • Scott Johnson, Red Cross Elementary (Barren County) • Sarah Wallace, Robert B. Turner Elementary (Anderson County)

Middle School

• Jennifer Montgomery, Eminence Independent Middle School (Eminence Independent) • Jessica LF Talley, Mt. Washington Middle School (Bullitt County) • Alicia Christine Thomas, Lexington Traditional Magnet School (Fayette County)

High School

• Jamie Brown, Marion County High School (Marion County) • Katy Cecil, LaRue County High School (LaRue County) • Hayley Dant, Randall K. Cooper High School (Boone County)

“More than 40,000 of their colleagues who are still dedicated to serving students and the teaching profession are represented by these award-winning educators,” Fletcher said. “I want to recognize and thank all Kentucky teachers who give of themselves daily to encourage our students to dream, to persist and to succeed in life.”

All nine teachers will be honored during a ceremony in Frankfort on Sept. 10. During the ceremony, KDE will announce winners of the elementary, middle and high school teaching divisions. From those three finalists, one will be named the 2025 Kentucky Teacher of the Year, who will then represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

All award recipients will receive cash prizes. The overall Kentucky Teacher of the Year will receive $10,000 and will be offered a six-month sabbatical with KDE during their year as an ambassador of the teaching profession.

KDE received 528 teacher nominations this year and judging was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of veteran educators from across the state.

Applications included information on the nominees’ teaching philosophies, teaching experiences and involvement in their respective communities, as well as letters of recommendation from peers, students, families, administrators and others.

Kentucky Department of Education