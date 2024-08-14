Mike Tussey: Destiny, opportunity, success paved Denny Wright’s road to NKSHOF

Once upon a time legendary Walt Disney spoke these renowned words: “If you can dream it, you can do it!”

Certainly, we all have had our dreams and they sometimes lead us through the narrow door of opportunity and the rest is up to us. Success requires certain tools for any profession we would pursue.

Denny Wright was blessed from the beginning to excel in the world of broadcasting. He was born in 1946 and raised in Covington and Cincinnati and graduated from Covington Catholic High with the class of ’64. Blessed with a great voice and personality; he graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Radio and Television in 1969. At this time, Denny’s aspirations of broadcasting hit its peak.

With good reason.

Two years out of high school and a student at the University of Cincinnati; UC Professor Herman Newman heard Denny speak in one of his classes and was very much impressed. You never know who is listening and the impression you can make; even to very key people. There it was.

A solid impression so much so that Professor Newman suggested that Denny enhance his talent at UC’s College of Conservatory of Music in the College of Arts & Science. Here he could study in depth – Radio and Television broadcasting. Study he did and the dividends he earned would soon be manifested in the broadcasting industry.

Denny’s broadcast career began in 1966 at WKKY FM in Erlanger as Sports Director and a DJ as well.

The door of opportunity was wide open and two years later in 1968 he moved to WLW Comex news as weekend film processor.vIn addition to his usual duties, he was given an exciting assignment to attend the Ohio State Fair and cover the events with the shooting and processing of the film. In fact, his vantage point was the best it could be – high above in the famed Goodyear Blimp.

Along the way, in 1967 he even covered the Beatles concert at Crosley Field – home of the Reds.

As the calendar turned, Denny continued his career as a DJ at WSAI –FM and subsequently moved to WKRC as TV news associate producer and weekend radio commentator. To say Denny’s career was “rolling” would be a vast understatement.

Another tremendous opportunity that he seized immediately was that of PA announcer at Latonia Race Track. The door of opportunity opened wide as he became the “Voice of the Pit” via his PA duties at Cincinnati’s Elder High School for football.

With the dawn of the 1980’s Ted Bushelman, a former CBS TV producer, was making his mark in Northern Kentucky. He soon founded and became manager of the Cable One Group – an all volunteer TV production unit.

Ted and Denny eventually met and just like that – Cable One had themselves a solid pro in Denny Wright. Denny subsequently became involved as announcer in all the scheduled sports shows such as the very popular “Star of TV Bowling Show.”

Keeping very busy with a litany of responsibilities, he became the “Voice of the Florence Freedom Baseball, Thomas More Football and Basketball, local parades and even became host for Police Pistol matches too. By the mid 80’s he proudly became the radio Voice of Northern Kentucky University for men’s and women’s basketball. One of Denny’s proudest moments was being courtside at the microphone in 2000 calling the play by play of Coach Nancy Winstel’s first NCAA DII National Women’s Championship.

The years were passing by quickly and ironically in 2006, NKU athletic director Jane Meier named Denny and I as -“The New Voices of NKU basketball.” Denny would call play by play of the men; my assignment was to call play by play for the women. All the professional ingredients were there; chemistry, timing, personality, content, and knowledge of the game with a ton of experience.

By the season of 2008, the women of NKU and Coach Winstel were not to be denied. Behind grit and determination NKU won their 2nd NCAA DII National Title defeating South Dakota 63-58. Of course, Denny and I made the trip to Kearney, Nebraska to call the NCAA Elite 8 and National Title game

By now, the broadcasting teamwork between Denny and me was gathering attention. So much so, that Cincinnati Enquirer sports writer, John Erardi wrote an article on February 19, 2009 entitled: “Announcers make it fun to listen to the Norse.”

By 2014 Denny and I moved on to become the Radio Voices of the Thomas More Saints Football. Denny’s play by play as usual was that of a solid pro who brought the game to the radio audience with excellence. Our tenure at Thomas More resulted in 5 wonderful years of radio memories and conference titles through 2018. In 2019, Denny became Thomas More’s PA announcer for Saints Basketball until he officially retired in 2023.

The winter of 2022 brought about a very exciting lifetime milestone for both of our careers. We were both inducted into the very prestigious NORTHERN KENTUCKY SPORTS HALL OF FAME. I was inducted in November, Denny in December. Make no mistake – we both understand well the meaning of our induction and the prestige of it all.

Recently I had the chance to sit down with Denny and reflect on his incredible 57-year career:

Denny your wonderful career was quite a ride, looking back I am sure you have so many tremendous memories and certainly a great deal of pride within your storied career.



“Absolutely! I would not change a thing. My memories from riding in the Goodyear Blimp while working at WLW, to calling the races at Latonia, and working for the All Volunteer Cable One Group as well. I remember very well hosting the Doug Pelfrey Shootout and The Stars of TV Bowling. Those years were quite an adventure and yes – I would do it all over again.”

Is there one person in particular you would consider as a MENTOR and someone you relied on for advice?

“Indeed there was! There is no question whatsoever. It would be a fine man whom I came to know very well –Ted Bushelman”



Looking back, do you have any career regrets?

“Possibly, my only regret would be that of not accepting the Weekend Sports announcing position at WKYT in Lexington back in 1980.”

During your fine career of calling Play by Play of Baseball, Football and Basketball, what would be your most exciting and satisfying moments?

“My most exciting memories have to be calling two NCAA National Championship games for NKU women’s basketball team in 2000 and 2008.

The most satisfying part would be my interviews and memories with the coaches and our Star of the Game chats with the players.”

We all have them in our profession, how about naming your “WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN” situation of your career?

“It has to be coming in second as the Reds PA Announcer at Great American Ballpark in 2003.”

I know you vividly remember that wonderful night in December 2022 when you were inducted into the very prestigious NORTHERN KENTUCKY SPORTS HALL OF FAME. Some great lifetime memories for you I am sure.

“I am so very proud of my induction. Considering my career was mostly 40 years of PA announcing and working NCAA DII sports; but not really making the ‘big time’.

“I still was chosen to have enough qualifications to be eligible for induction into our Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame! It’s more that I could ever imagine.

Finally, I know you really enjoy being a member of our SUPER STARS lunch group of broadcasting’s very elite – comprised of legends and fellow Hall of Famers.

“Incidentally, as you know, we meet today at 11:30 for our Summer-Fest 2024 Luncheon. Always great to meet and share career memories..I am sure you feel the same…I am overwhelmed! When I attend our Luncheons, I mostly just sit and listen while enjoying the moments.”

So, there you have it!

Congratulations DENNY WRIGHT for a fine and wonderful career. WELL DONE!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.