Covington’s annual ‘ Pups at the Pool’ event Aug. 4 moves to Latonia Water Park and Splash Pad

Covington’s annual Pups at the Pool event will move to the Latonia Water Park and Splash Pad this Sunday.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., dogs will be allowed to run through sprinklers and hoses and even slide down the slides as part of Covington Parks & Recreation’s annual last-day-of-swim-season dog-friendly event.

With the in-need-of-repair Goebel Park Pool having closed in April in advance of the Brent Spence Corridor Project construction, and Randolph Park Pool without walk-up steps for pups, the City decided to invite the pups to splash away in Latonia.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the aquatics facility, which is in the Bill Cappel Sports Complex at 4305 Decoursey Ave.

“We are very excited to move pups at the pool to the new location,” said Alicia Chappell, Recreational Program Coordinator. “The water park’s features will allow more dogs with different physical abilities the opportunity to enjoy the water without having to go into a deep pool.”

Parks & Rec will be giving away dog treats and bandanas and have plenty of activities.

Registration isn’t mandatory but dog owners will need to sign a waiver upon arrival attesting that their pets are up to date on their vaccinations.

The event means that the last day of the swim season — for people — is today at the water park. The last day of swimming at Randolph Park is Sunday.

City of Covington