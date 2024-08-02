NKU sophomore Sarah Ogden selected for first-ever U.S. Women’s Cyber Team

Northern Kentucky University sophomore, Sarah Ogden, has been selected to represent the United States on the first-ever U.S. Women’s Cyber Team.

The U.S. Women’s Cyber Team is made up of a group of highly skilled women who are passionate about increasing the number of women in cybersecurity. The team will compete in global cybersecurity competitions while serving as ambassadors, influencing future generations with inspiration, mentorship and guidance.

Ogden is one of 12 women chosen for the semi-pro esports team, and will travel to Tokyo, Japan in November to participate in a special women’s cyber games exhibition, the Kunoichi Cyber Games, at the 2024 Code Blue Conference. Sarah says making the team is a big accomplishment, one that she never imagined she would achieve.

“For me, it’s about being a representative and a role model for young women and girls who think cybersecurity is too hard,” says Sarah. “This is a field that’s attainable. I didn’t think that I could do it, but because I can, someone else can too.”

The U.S. Women’s Cyber Team is an extension of the U.S. Cyber Games, whose mission is to inspire new generations to achieve higher levels of competencies in cybersecurity. The organization aims to bring cyber athletes, coaches and industry leaders together to scout, train and send a U.S. Cyber Team to the International Cybersecurity Challenge.

The U.S. Women’s Cyber Team’s purpose is to empower women to showcase their talents, represent the United States on the world stage and stand as role models for girls who dream big.

“Gender disparity in cybersecurity presents a global opportunity to collaborate,” says U.S. Cyber Games Commissioner Jessica Gulick. “By commissioning all women’s global teams, we can collectively focus on growing this segment of the workforce specifically, thus creating role models and a pipeline of women for cybersecurity careers.”

An event celebrating the commissioning of the U.S. Women’s Cyber Team will be held at the United States Capitol building on Wednesday, September 18. The event will be viewable via livestream, followed by a webinar with the team at 6 p.m.

Ogden is double majoring in cybersecurity and data science. She will graduate with honors in 2027. Sarah also serves at the President of NKU’s Women in Cybersecurity and is an ambassador for the College of Informatics.