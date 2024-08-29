Dolly Parton visits Kentucky to celebrate statewide expansion of ‘Imagination Library’

Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear welcomed Grammy Award-winning artist, actress and philanthropist Dolly Parton to the Bluegrass State Tuesday to celebrate Kentucky’s success in getting free books into the hands of children in every county in the Commonwealth.

More than 500 local Imagination Library program partners, library staff, literacy advocates and others who helped expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library across Kentucky gathered at the historic Lyric Theatre in downtown Lexington to hear inspiring words from Dolly and recognize this milestone. Now, all Kentucky children can receive one free book per month, from birth to age 5, ensuring they can build their own at-home library before starting kindergarten.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate our statewide Imagination Library partnership today with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear, and our local program partners from across Kentucky. It warms my heart to know that every child from birth to age 5 across the state can register to receive the gift of a monthly Imagination Library book,” Parton said. “Together, we’re inspiring a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”

In celebration of Dolly’s visit, Gov. Beshear proclaimed August as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kentucky Month in the Commonwealth and named Dolly a member of the Honorary Order of Kentucky Colonels.

First Lady Britainy Beshear presented Dolly with a copy of First Dog Winnie’s new coloring book, “Winnie Goes on a Kentucky State Parks Adventure!” In return, Dolly gifted the Governor and First Lady with a copy of her children’s book “Coat of Many Colors,” a retelling of her classic autobiographical song first released in 1971.



“As parents, Britainy and I have seen first-hand how important early childhood education is as kids get ready for kindergarten and the rest of their lives,” said Gov. Beshear. “Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is making a huge difference for kids in Kentucky and beyond, so they can spend time reading and learning with their families. We were so honored to have Dolly Parton herself with us here today to celebrate her legacy and the life-changing impact that books can have on a child’s future.”

“Some of my favorite memories are reading with Will and Lila as they grew up, and every Kentucky family deserves those special moments together,” said the First Lady. “Thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, all Kentucky kids can build a library of their own, and parents and guardians get to experience the joy of watching their child’s eyes light up as they hear a new story they love.”

On the Lyric’s stage, the Governor and First Lady sat down with Dolly to learn more about her inspiration for creating the Imagination Library, her advice on encouraging families to participate in the program, who had the greatest influence on her life and what she has planned for the future.

Before departing the stage, Dolly wrapped up the visit by performing a few of her hit songs, including “Try” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Christian Adair, executive director of the Lyric Theater said, “We welcome Dolly Parton to this historical place. She is joining famous artists like B.B. King and Tina Turner who have sung here before. It is an honor to have Dolly add to the historical context of the Lyric Theater.”

Kentucky has a long history of success with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, thanks to local program partners. More than 20 years ago, Henderson County established the first Imagination Library program in Kentucky. Since then, more than 6 million books have been delivered to preschool-age children in every ZIP code in the Commonwealth.

The program is supported by a 50% state to local program funding match, which was included in the state budget that was approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Beshear in 2021. The following year, lawmakers and the Governor formalized their commitment to a statewide program by passing legislation and including funding in the two-year budget. The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Kentucky’s statewide program partner.

All Kentucky children are eligible to register for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from birth until age 5. Currently, more than 120,000 Kentucky kids, just over 45% of all eligible preschoolers in the state, are enrolled in the program.

To receive books, a parent or guardian must register their child on the Imagination Library website. Books are mailed directly to the homes of registered children every month, until their 5th birthday. There is no cost to the families and no deadline to register.