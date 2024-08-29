Newport, Covington adopt plan to expand bicycle transportation infrastructure in Northern Kentucky

A recently-approved plan will serve as a roadmap to connect and expand bicycling infrastructure in Northern Kentucky.

The two cities have approved terms for the joint Covington + Newport Bicycle Transportation Plan. Both the City of Newport Commission and City of Covington Commission adopted the plan at recent meetings.

Led by local active transportation advocacy nonprofit Tri-State Trails, the plan adoption comes after over a year of collaborative efforts between both cities and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The planning process was initiated in January 2023, which included a robust community engagement effort over the following summer in which over 450 individuals participated. In March of 2024, Tri-State Trails presented the draft plan to both City Commissions.

“The Cities of Newport and Covington commend Tri-State Trails for their leadership and efforts in the development of this plan,” said Covington Mayor Joe Meyer and Newport Mayor Tommy Guidugli in a joint letter inserted as a foreword to the Bike Plan. “It is indeed aspirational and provides a well-considered roadmap for addressing serious problems and creating a safer, more inviting environment for the biking public.”

The plan organizes recommendations for short- and long-term infrastructure improvements, as well as non-infrastructure recommendations such as policies, programs, evaluation, design guidelines, and maintenance. Routes where infrastructure improvements are proposed were evaluated at a planning level considering what facilities will best fit using a context sensitive design approach. The plan concludes with a comprehensive listing of potential funding sources for implementation. Funding for the plan’s development was provided by the Devou Good Foundation.

To review the plan and learn more about the planning process, visit:

tristatetrails.org

Tri-State Trails