Suits that Rock Come Together for annual fundraising, rockin’ good time for The Carnegie

Staff report

A local music — and philanthropic — tradition, Suits That Rock will Come Together for its 17th annual concert on September 14 at the MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

Community and corporate leaders will be leaving the boardroom in favor of the stage for three house of rockin’ music to support The Carnegie’s arts education programs.

Dedicated leaders and volunteers, the Suit’s work to improve the lives of thousands of area children by bringing music and art into their classrooms.

The Suits have raised funds that enable over 90,000 hours of The Carnegie Arts Education programs to serve students who otherwise may not have access to the arts. In all, the Suits have raised over $1.5 million dollars for this cause.

The Suits are: Sheila Baker, Tom Bosse, Steve Brunner, Dan Cahill, Sarah Cameron, Kevin Canafax, John Caulfield, Rick Dews, Elaine Diehl, Jan Diehl, John Domaschko, Chrissy Dunn Dutton, David Ellis, Gregg Fusaro, Matt Godsted, Nancy Grayson, Ed Hughes, Louis Kelly, Melissa Lutz, Bob Mitchell, Susan Morgan, Graeme Murray, Ken Poleyeff, Tim Schigel, Greg Shumate, and Gary Wright.

Guest Suits this year are: Mauricio Acosta, Olivia Amlung, Ramona Blaine, Mickey Foellger, Leigh Fox, Ben Lehman, Steve Robbins, Don Simpson, Adam Leisring, Robert Lomax, Rick Marksberry, Tanya Price, Ken Shumate, and John Vitucci.

Seats are assigned in advance. In case of inclement weather, ticketholders with Value and Lawn Seat tickets will be relocated to Standing Room Only. Blankets (and not chairs) are permitted for Lawn seats.

Tickets range for $30-$80. Purchase your tickets here. Purchase soon — the show always sells out.