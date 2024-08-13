Eleven former University of Kentucky athletes earn 13 medals at Olympics, a school record

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

Eleven former University of Kentucky athletes shattered a school record, earning 13 medals at the Paris Olympic Games.

The former cast of Wildcats captured nine gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze.

In the medal table formula, Kentucky won six gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze during the prestigious event that ended Sunday.

Overall, the U.S. captured 126 medals to finish first in the medal count. Kentucky finished third among Southeastern Conference member schools.

Former Kentucky players Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker, and Anthony Davis helped lead the mem’s basketball team to a gold medal.

“I’m so proud of Book, A.D., and Bam,” former Kentucky coach John Calipari said. “Watching them during the anthem was an unbelievable feeling. (They are) true winners.”

Current Kentucky coach Mark Pope also congratulated Booker, Davis, and Adebayo.

“Way to represent Team USA,” Pope said. “We are proud of you.”

Davis has now won two gold medals and an NCAA and NBA title.

Other gold medal winners were: Alexis Holmes (4×400 relay), Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, 400-meter hurdles and 4×400 relay and Masai Russell (110-meter hurdles). Silver medalists were Danel Roberts, 110-meter hurdles), Avery Skinner (volleyball). Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (100-meter hurdles) and Rhyne Howard (3×3 basketball) each brought home a bronze medal.

Overall, 24 athletes with ties to Kentucky competed in the summer games, surpassing the previous mark of 20 set in the 2020 Tokyo Games that were held in 2021.

Lee Kiefer won two gold medals in women’s individual foil, but competed for Notre Dame. She currently is enrolled at the UK College of Medicine.

“We are super proud of all 24 Wildcats who represented at the Paris Olympics,” Kentucky athletics director Mitch Barnhart said.