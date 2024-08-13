Six-foot-tall bundle of joy, a Masai giraffe, born at Louisville Zoo, first in 12 years

There’s a six-foot-tall bundle of joy at the Louisville Zoo. A newborn male Masai giraffe, born to parents Kianga and Baridi on August 9, 2024, will mark the first giraffe calf born at the Zoo in 12 years. The last giraffe calf was Silvester in 2012. A name will be announced in the coming weeks.

After a gestation period of 15–17 months, 7-year-old Kianga delivered the healthy calf, who weighed 160 pounds and stood at six feet and two inches tall at birth. This pregnancy was a planned part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan for Masai giraffes, aimed at maintaining the genetic diversity of managed animal populations in human care.

“We are delighted to celebrate this important birth,” said Dan Maloney, Director of the Louisville Zoo. “Both Kianga and the calf are doing well, and the Zoo staff is closely monitoring them to ensure their continued health and well-being.”

Currently, the calf is being raised and nurtured off exhibit. Guests are invited to follow updates and watch the calf’s first weeks by viewing the giraffe cam at louisvillezoo.org/giraffecam. Updates on when the public can view the calf will be communicated via the Zoo’s social media channels and official website. The Zoo anticipates the calf will make its public debut in the coming days.

Guests can also “adopt” the giraffe calf through a special ADOPTS package coming soon which includes a mom and calf plushie, an adoption certificate, the adopter’s name listed on the Zoo’s website, a colorful Zoo magnet and two admission passes to visit to the Louisville Zoo — all for $99. Visit louisvillezoo.org/adopts for more information and to purchase.

Zoo fans can also support the new calf and mom with donations at louisvillezoo.org/giraffe-donation-2024. Support like this will help ensure that this adorable calf and his parents continue to receive top-notch care around the clock, engaging enrichment activities, and all the essentials needed to thrive. Donations of any amount make an impact.

Masai giraffes, native to East Africa, are the largest subspecies of giraffe. They are distinguished by their irregular, star-shaped spots which are like a fingerprint and unique to each individual animal. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species categorizes giraffes as a whole as vulnerable. Masai giraffe numbers have declined more than 50 percent in last 30 years. Their largest threats are habitat loss and poaching. The Louisville Zoo is committed to the conservation of this majestic species through education, breeding programs, and support of conservation efforts in the wild.