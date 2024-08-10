Gov. Beshear Releases tax returns, challenges other elected state leaders to do the same

Gov. Andy Beshear has reiterated his commitment to transparency once again, releasing his 2023 tax returns and 2023 Statement of Financial Disclosure.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Governor has released his tax returns and called on all other constitutional officers and legislative leaders to do the same. So far, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is the only other statewide elected official to release their tax returns in the last eight years.

“Throughout my entire time in elected office, I have committed to being open and transparent with Kentuckians and to earn their trust,” said Gov. Beshear. “Our public officials need to earn the public’s trust by showing them that their only interests are what’s best for the people of the commonwealth. There was a time when this was expected. Now it is the rare exception.”

Gov. Beshear’s returns, filed jointly with his wife, Britainy, show he has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. Gov. Beshear’s adjusted gross income totaled $214,600, which included his salary as Governor along with some stock dividends.

The Governor’s 2023 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure, which is required to be filed by elected officials and Executive Branch officers by April 15, includes additional information. The Governor listed three gifts traditionally received by the Governor of Kentucky: University of Kentucky basketball tickets, University of Kentucky football tickets and an honorary membership to the Frankfort Country Club. In addition, Gov. Beshear received tickets to athletic events for University of Louisville Women’s Basketball, Northern Kentucky University Men’s Basketball, Morehead State University Men’s Basketball, the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen Boys’ Basketball Tournament, the Lexington Counter Clocks and Racing Louisville FC. He also received Shady Rays sunglasses and tickets to the Mammoth Cave performance by the Louisville Orchestra with guest cellist Yo-Yo Ma. All noted gifts were given to Gov. Beshear in his official capacity as Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.

Lt. Gov. Coleman’s 2023 tax returns, filed jointly with her husband, Chris O’Bryan, show she too has only one employer – the people of Kentucky. The couple’s adjusted gross income totaled $224,125. The Lieutenant Governor’s 2023 calendar year Statement of Financial Disclosure includes additional information.

“Kentuckians deserve elected leaders who are honest and transparent, and, as Lieutenant Governor, I have worked hard to earn their trust,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “I believe elected officials have the responsibility to prove their interests align with those of their constituents.”

The Lieutenant Governor released her family’s 2017 and 2018 taxes when running for office and released her 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 tax returns each year after they were filed.

First taking public office as Kentucky Attorney General in 2016, Gov. Beshear has released his tax returns for every year he has served, beginning in 2017 with the release of his 2016 returns. He was the first Kentucky Attorney General to release his taxes for each year he served in the office.

Governor’s Office