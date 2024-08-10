Thomas More University board of trustees approves five new academic degree programs

Thomas More University’s board of trustees approves five new degree programs, expanding Thomas More’s academic offerings, contingent on accreditation and state approvals.

Within the School of Education, two advanced degrees are designed to meet the needs of K-12 teachers seeking educational advancement to pursue principal licensure. They include:

• Master of Education Leadership (EDL)

• Education Specialist (Ed.S.) in Educational Leadership

The addition of these programs will address immediate state and local demand for school principals. According to a survey conducted by the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), nearly four out of 10 principles expect to leave their profession within the next three years, and additional research shows that roughly half of principals are not retained beyond their third year of leading a school.

“Regionally, schools and districts recognize the need for strong leaders as demand increases,” says Alissa Ayres, director of graduate programs in education at Thomas More. “With the addition of these degree programs, Thomas More continues support of both public and private schools in Northern Kentucky with a new emphasis on strong instructional leadership.”

Thomas More’s partnerships with schools and school districts, both locally and across the state, are set to enhance both academic programs, providing support and expertise from practitioners in the field, mentorship opportunities, and connections with potential employers.

“Thomas More got its start as a teaching college in 1921, educating schoolteachers within the Diocese of Covington. This tradition of excellence has continued for over 100 years, and Thomas More continues to create personal, supportive experiences for students in the field of education that cannot be found elsewhere,” Ayres says.

The addition of these graduate degree programs is an integral part of Education VILLA, which launched in 2023. Education VILLA is Thomas More’s innovative education model that seeks to meet the region’s education workforce needs through advanced degree programs, providing continuing education opportunities for teachers and administrators, establishing the first Dyslexia Institute in Kentucky, and increasing programming opportunities for incoming college students seeking to graduate in education.

Three programs are also planned to launch in Thomas More’s Robert W. Plaster College of Business, contingent on accreditation and state approvals:

• Bachelor of Science in management

• Bachelor of Arts in hospitality management

• Master of Science in information technology management

As previously announced, Thomas More moves forward with plans for a new undergraduate degree program in hospitality management. With a focus on hands-on learning, this program prepares students with the dynamic skills needed to take on leadership positions in the hospitality industry upon graduation. Partnerships with Columbia Sussex and St. Elizabeth Healthcare (The Ormsby) provide the support necessary to ensure real-world experience in the hospitality industry.

A Bachelor of Science in management provides a more in-depth exploration of the management function of business. Complimenting the general business courses required in the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, the new program offers a more comprehensive and deeper study of management skills, techniques and best practices, and requires an experiential learning component, such as an internship. This program addresses needs identified by current students, alumni, advisory groups and local employers, and expands the bachelor’s degrees offered through the College of Business. For a comprehensive list of undergraduate programs offered in the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, please visit this page.

“Twenty or 30 years from now, our students will be working in fields that haven’t been invented yet, in jobs that don’t exist yet,” says Bruce Rosenthal, MBA, Ph.D., dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business. “At Thomas More, our programs focus on skills – such as critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and teamwork – that are applicable no matter your future responsibilities. The addition of these degree programs is reflective of our identity as a Catholic liberal arts university, where we prepare our students to be successful not just in their careers, but in life.”

A Master of Science in information technology management (MSITM) will further expand the graduate programs offered by the Robert W. Plaster College of Business. Upon accreditation and state approvals, the MSITM program will prepare students with the skills and experience needed to become leaders in the information technology field. Incorporating ethical decision-making, strategic responses to current global IT issues, and best practices relating to data and information systems, the MSITM prepares students to develop, implement and manage organizations’ IT systems and teams upon graduation.

“This program is designed with a hands-on curriculum that not only sharpens managerial skills but provides advanced IT knowledge. We anticipate the MSITM to attract students from a diverse range of educational backgrounds and professional experiences, who see the advantages of our small class sizes, experienced faculty, and presentation of material within the context of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition,” says Rosenthal.

For more information about the Robert W. Plaster College of Business, visit: www.thomasmore.edu/college-of-business

For more information about the School of Education at Thomas More University, visit: www.thomasmore.edu/program/education

Thomas More University