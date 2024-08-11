Government Briefs: Reports from Edgewood, Independence, Erlanger, Covington, Campbell County, Erlanger

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council members voted to read an ordinance banning medical cannabis and cannabis businesses in the city. The second reading will be later in the month.

Jeremy Baldwin, from Enterprise Rental Cars, gave council members a presentation on how he could replace the city’s entire fleet over the next five years. Council thought the numbers looked good and the city might go in that direction.

Chris Courtney, from NKADD, came to the city to re-familiarize the council members with the myriad services that NKADD offers.

CAO Brian Dehner announced that there will be a special public meeting on August 27 at Liberty Hall and he thinks the time will be 6 or 7 pm. This will be to discuss the intersection of Charter Oak and Tupman roads, and the school board will be there as well as the engineers and the city.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence city council voted unanimously to pass a resolution asking for a text amendment from the Planning and Development Services, which will meet on September 5. The text amendment allows for fences in the front yards of properties 3 acres or over, on arterial or collector streets in three different zones. Council members agreed the height of the fences cannot exceed five feet.

Mayor Christopher Reinersman said the issue should be back to the city for the October meeting. After that they can schedule a public hearing.

Council also listened to Josh Vogel from the Cincinnati Rotary Club talk about the importance of AED (automated external defibrillator) units inside police cruisers. There is a program called Project Heart Restart and he would like all of Kenton County, as well as the other two Northern Kentucky counties to be a part of that project and have AED units. Since some money has already been budgeted for this project, Mayor Reinersman said they should be able to have a unit in each of the four supervisor cars.

Mayor Reinersman announced that there will be a special meeting on August 26 at 7 p.m. for the first reading of the tax rate, and again on September 18, which will be a Wednesday. He said by October the meetings should be back to normal.

ERLANGER

Erlanger city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance allowing Medical Cannabis within the city limits in specific zones.

A municipal order passed which allows an interlocal agreement for a TIPS bid program with the aim of acquiring better prices.

A resolution passed which allows the city to apply for two grants, one from Land and Water, and one from Recreation Trails, totaling approximately $500,000 for the new park behind Cherry Hill.

A presentation was given by Tara Johnson Noem from NKADD who explained to everyone what programs and services are offered by the organization.

Two people retired, Dave McQuerry, and Ed Millican, and they were each honored for their service to the city.

COVINGTON

Covington Commissioners passed a resolution to allow Mayor Joe Meyer to sign a Memorandum of Agreement with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to accept the federal and state monies in the amount of $3.66 million for the two way conversion of Scott and Greenup streets, a project that Mayor Meyer said will happen “soon.” He also noted that there are no matching funds for this project.

At the end of the meeting, the commissioners went into executive session to discuss personnel. When they came out Mayor Meyer said that with the City Administrator, Ken Smith, out of town for a well deserved vacation, there is no one to take over doing his job. Therefore he proposed that Public Works Director Keith Bales be the acting City Manager whenever Smith had to be out of town.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County commissioners passed an ordinance which rezones 10 acres at 13724 Alexandria Pike.

They also passed an ordinance adding stop signs to Greskamp Way so that it will now be a 3-way stop. Judge Executive Steve Pendery said it should make the intersection a lot safer, especially since it is near a church and a school.

Commissioners agreed to pass a resolution for the formation and governance of the Kentucky/Ohio River Regional Recreational Authority which was approved by the Kentucky General Assembly this year. Judge Pendery will represent Campbell County on the board of directors. There is another part of the Authority in Eastern Kentucky and it involves trails and ATV trails and mountain bike paths. County Administrator Matt Estenfelder said about 25 cities touch the Ohio River, and 11 cities have to sign on to cement the formation of the authority. He said it is an opportunity to get in early to help guide the creation and the activities. He also said there will probably be funding for projects within the authority.

Commissioners also agreed to be part of the Northern Kentucky Regional Hazmat unit, which is a multi-city organization that saves the cities from having to maintain their own hazmat unit.

Several resolutions were passed relating to the Campbell County Home Ownership program which has a state grant to provide housing. It will provide rehab for two houses in downtown Newport, and it will build five houses around 8th and 9th and Columbia Streets in Newport. This program dovetails into the housing study done in this area and helps the housing needs in the county.

FORT WRIGHT

The first reading of an ordinance confirming the Z21 changes to previous city zoning was read, but since the city added the medical cannabis zoning to the package, there was considerable discussion because Council member Bernie Wessel asked to have any cannabis business located in a stand-alone building. Council approved the ordinance with the exception that the cannabis businesses have to be in a stand-alone building due to noxious odors that could affect neighboring businesses. Councilman Jason Collins was the only negative vote.

Mayor Dave Hatter said the Z21 zoning is much better than the system they had, and CAO Jill Bailey said it is much more user friendly for the community.

Council voted to be part of a project, via a Memorandum of Agreement, that will be financed by Industrial Revenue Bonds for a multi-family residential rental development which will consist of 72 apartments. The project is estimated to cost $16 million and will take 14 months to build. Construction should start next year, in the winter or early spring. This is a conduit bond, and the city will have complete indemnification and no liability for the 30 year bond.

The city passed an updated ethics ordinance. Mayor Hatter said once it passes the city will go through training hosted by the Kentucky League of Cities.

Council passed the first reading of an ordinance accepting the bid of Duke Energy for a franchise agreement. CAO Bailey said it has been a long process and it is coming to a close now. It is for a 20 year non-exclusive franchise for the transmission of natural gas and electricity within the city.