Lt. Gov. Coleman named 2024-2025 Treasurer of National Lieutenant Governors Association

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman was selected to serve as treasurer of the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) for 2024-2025 at the organization’s annual meeting in Detroit.

“NLGA has created a forum for lieutenant governors to advance priorities and opportunities for our states and our constituents,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “As an officer, I look forward to engaging with NLGA and my peers from across the country to foster bipartisanship and address shared challenges.”

The NLGA was formed in 1962 as the professional and educational association for the elected officials who are first in line of succession to the governors of the 50 states and five U.S. territories.

“Lt. Gov. Coleman was chosen by her peers to serve as treasurer, reflecting their faith and confidence in her ability to help lead this valuable association,” said Kellie Rittershausen, director of the NLGA.

For more information on the NLGA, visit nlga.us.

Lieutenant Governor’s Office